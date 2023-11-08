On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for shooting, killing teen in Orem church parking lot

Nov 8, 2023, 6:16 AM

Andre Rodriguez, 18, of Spanish Fork, was given consecutive prison sentences on Monday after he ple...

Andre Rodriguez, 18, of Spanish Fork, was given consecutive prison sentences on Monday after he pleaded guilty to shooting at a car that was driving away from him after he tried to rob teenagers during a drug deal, killing a 16-year-old. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

PROVO — A Provo courtroom was full of tears on Monday as the sister of Camden Hales talked about how hard his loss has been on their family. Many of them wore buttons with his picture to the sentencing for the man who shot him.

“Camden had such a sweet soul, and he had a lot going for him,” she said.

Savannah Hales said she would not wish a similar loss on her worst enemy, turning to the teenager who shot and killed her brother to emphasize that this included him, “no matter how evil you are.”

“That pain was awful and my soul will forever be broken,” she said.

Andre Rodriguez, 18, of Spanish Fork, was given consecutive prison sentences after he pleaded guilty to shooting at a car that was driving away from him after he tried to rob teenagers during a drug deal, with one shot killing Hales.

Fourth District Judge Christine Johnson sentenced him to between two and 20 years in prison for murder, a second-degree felony; five years to life in prison for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and three to 15 years in prison for felony discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.

What happened?

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. on June 2, 2021, at 1780 N. 165 East in Orem. Deputy Utah County attorney Richard Kennerley said this area was close to a park — the Murdock Canal Trail — and multiple homes and cars that were hit by bullets. He said multiple witnesses heard what happened, including a father and son on a trial and a grandmother in her yard who brought her grandchildren inside for safety.

“It was a highly dangerous event to everyone in the community,” he said.

While his brother was inside negotiating a drug deal, Rodriguez approached the other car with a rifle and ordered those inside to turn over their money and drugs, according to a statement supporting his guilty plea.

A struggle ensued over the rifle leading to two shots being fired, Kennerley said, one that hit the legs of two teenagers in the back seat, Camden Hales and Max Day, and another that hit the driver, Stefano Damiano, going through his seat and his thigh.

After Rodriguez’s brother got out of the car with the rifle that had been pulled inside, Kennerley said, Rodriguez pulled a 9 mm gun out of his belt and fired additional shots at the car as it drove away, one of which hit and killed Camden Hales.

Kennerley said between 2018 and 2023 there have been 1,916 juvenile arrests due to drugs in Utah County; of them, 41 involved a weapon and only one resulted in a homicide. Days before the shooting, Rodriguez searched “top cartel killer” and “drug lord” on his phone, Kennerley said, arguing that he is a public safety risk.

Family and friends deal with trauma

Camden Hales’ mom, Holly Lee, said he was a loyal friend and had hopes, dreams and goals. She said he was empathetic and sweet. She talked about not being able to see him color again. She said joy has been robbed from her and her family.

She told the judge her son had a right to life that was taken from him by Rodriguez.

“We have to face this every day … the trauma and the graphicness of it, the horribleness of it. Camden did not deserve what happened to him,” Holly Hales said.

His stepmother and father also spoke, talking about plans they had for the future that are not the same now that their son is not here.

“You don’t ever get over something like this, you just get used to it,” Geoff Hales said.

Carlon Williams, Camden Hales uncle, said he worked for 25 years in law enforcement and never thought during that time he would be speaking at a hearing about the loss of a family member.

“What’s happened to my nephew Camden is unbelievable. No one should ever have to go through this,” he said. “When it’s your own family it’s completely different.”

He said Camden Hales was not a drug dealer, it was just “four kids being dumb” and buying marijuana.

The other boy who was in the back seat, Max Day, said he held Camden with his blood soaking him, according to a letter read by his mother, Gretchen Day, who said her son had a hard time letting go of his friend’s body.

“The life he left behind misses him deeply … I’ll forever be holding Camden in my arms,” his mom read.

Gretchen Day said when her son came home that day he was covered in blood, and because of his bullet wound he was not allowed to shower. She used wet wipes to wash her son clean and said it was later she learned that it was Camden’s blood she was wiping from his body. She said her son told her he was only alive because he ducked in time.

‘Dumb decisions’

Lisa Estrada, the attorney for Rodriguez, disagreed with Williams’ statement that the teenagers were not drug dealers; she claimed that they were selling mushrooms, not marijuana.

She said her client accepts responsibility and understands he is going to prison.

“This was a horrible situation … that just went a very bad way,” she said.

Estrada said it is still disputed whether her client fired the rifle inside the car, and said the trigger could have been pulled unintentionally as other boys were trying to take the rifle from him. She said the story is not as clear as others presented.

“Everybody had a hand in this … everybody,” she said.

Andre Rodriguez apologized to the victims and their families and said he was sorry. He said he “made some dumb decisions” that are now the reason Camden Hales’ family does not get to see him.

What’s next?

Andre Rodriguez will remain in juvenile detention until he is 25 years old, after the judge granted a request by his attorney at the sentencing hearing to not move him to prison immediately so he can work toward graduation and continue therapy.

Andre Rodriguez’s older brother, Sidney Rodriguez, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to manslaughter and aggravated robbery for his role in the incident, admitting he knew there was a plan for a robbery. He will be sentenced on Dec. 4.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

MIke texting in distracted driving simulation...

Mike Headrick and Keira Fairmont, KSL-TV  

Stop for Students: The dangerous distances you drive when distracted 

Every time you use a device behind the wheel, experts say you’re effectively driving blindfolded. 

10 hours ago

apartment...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Rent prices drop along Wasatch Front, but for how long?

After more than a decade of increases, rent prices along the Wasatch Front are dropping as Utah finally follows the national trend. But renters here shouldn’t expect it to last.

10 hours ago

Guardsman pass...

Andrew Adams

Snow closes Guardsman Pass for season, visitors enjoy early taste of winter

An early season snowstorm led the Utah Department of Transportation to close Guardsman Pass for the season Tuesday as visitors to the canyon got their first taste of winter.

11 hours ago

Taylorsville crash...

Cary Schwanitz

Several injured in 3-car crash in Taylorsville

A three-car crash in Taylorsville resulted in three people being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

11 hours ago

Adriana Guerra Sepulveda is missing her wedding ring after handing out Halloween candy from her Her...

Alex Cabrero

Herriman woman loses wedding ring while giving out Halloween candy

A Herriman woman believes she lost her wedding ring giving out candy to trick-or-treaters. One person thought they found her ring in their lot of candy, but it was not hers.

13 hours ago

Video from DPS chopper...

Shelby Lofton

‘We make this safer for everybody’: DPS chopper invaluable tool in tracking, stopping suspects

A newly released aerial video obtained by KSL TV served as key pieces of evidence in an officer-involved incident that resulted in the death of a police dog.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Man sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for shooting, killing teen in Orem church parking lot