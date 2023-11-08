Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business
Nov 8, 2023, 8:22 AM
(House Select Committee via AP)
The three giant pandas tumble around in their enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo, munching on bamboo shoots and leaves, climbing branches and generally looking adorable.
22 minutes ago
Scientists have unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid.
16 hours ago
On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in the fall of 2021, Arturo Bejar, then a contractor at the social media giant, sent an alarming email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the same topic.
17 hours ago
A 50-year-old man was arrested and is facing a federal charge after being accused of sending an email to the rabbi of an in Arizona synagogue, threatening to “execute” the rabbi and other Jewish people.
18 hours ago
The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court Tuesday to uphold health care guidance issued in 2022 that says hospitals must provide abortions for women whose lives are at risk due to pregnancy.
21 hours ago
The House is headed for a showdown vote Wednesday on whether to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the only Palestinian American in Congress — for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
22 hours ago
