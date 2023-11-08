On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss

Nov 8, 2023, 11:36 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug Zepb...

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug Zepbound. The new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday. (Eli Lilly)

(Eli Lilly)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JONEL ALECCIA, AP HEALTH WRITER


A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, or tirzepatide. The drug helped dieters lose about a quarter of their body weight, or 60 pounds (27 kilograms), in a recent study.

Zepbound is the latest diabetes drug approved for weight loss, joining Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a high-dose version of its diabetes treatment Ozempic.

The FDA approved Lilly’s drug for people who are considered obese, with a body mass index of 30 or higher, or those who are overweight with a related health condition, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes. The drug should be paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise, the FDA said.

In the U.S., at least 100 million adults and about 15 million children are considered obese.

The drug tirzepatide in Zepbound and Mounjaro and semaglutide in Wegovy and Ozempic work by mimicking hormones that kick in after people eat to regulate appetite and the feeling of fullness. Both imitate a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, known as GLP-1. Tirzepatide targets a second hormone, called glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, or GIP.

Zepbound appears to spur greater weight loss than Wegovy. Approved for chronic weight management in 2021, Wegovy helped people lose about 15% of their body weight or 34 pounds (15.4 kilograms), according to study results.

“This would be the most highly efficacious drug ever approved for the treatment of obesity,” said Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Touted by celebrities and on social media, semaglutide and tirzepatide drugs have already been in such demand that their manufacturers have struggled to keep up. Both have been listed on the FDA’s drug shortage site for months. All strengths of tirzepatide are currently listed as available, but a company spokesperson said that could vary by location and demand.

Side effects of the new weight-loss drug include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, constipation and other gastrointestinal problems. In the most recent published trial, about 10% of people taking tirzepatide dropped out of the study because of such problems, compared to about 2% of people taking dummy shots.

While experts lauded approval of Zepbound, they worried that it wouldn’t necessarily mean greater access to the drug, which has been prescribed “off-label” to help people pare pounds.

“Most patients won’t be able to afford Zepbound without insurance coverage and many health plans exclude obesity care,” said Dr. Katherine Saunders, an obesity expert at New York’s Weill Cornell Medicine and co-founder of company focused on obesity treatment.

Eli Lilly and Co. said the list price for will be about $1,000 a month, the same as Mounjaro. Medicare is prohibited from covering drugs specifically for weight loss.

Kelly Burns, 50, of St. Petersburg, Florida, lost nearly 100 pounds (45 kilograms) using tirzepatide after joining a study of the drug to treat obesity in 2021. When testing ended and she no longer had access to the medication, she struggled, but eventually lost another 50 pounds (23 kilograms).

“My whole life is completely different,” she said. Her health measurements improved and her confidence soared. Now that is approved for weight loss, Burns plans to ask her insurance company about coverage. “It would be ridiculous not to,” she said, adding: “I want to stay this way as long as I possibly can.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Phone with Instagram logo...

Associated Press

Former Meta engineering leader to testify before Congress on Instagram’s harms to teens

On the same day whistleblower Frances Haugen was testifying before Congress about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to children in the fall of 2021, Arturo Bejar, then a contractor at the social media giant, sent an alarming email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the same topic.

21 hours ago

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Associated Press

Biden administration guidance on abortion to save mother’s life argued at appeals court

The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court Tuesday to uphold health care guidance issued in 2022 that says hospitals must provide abortions for women whose lives are at risk due to pregnancy.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

A newborn screening test could be all difference between life and death

A newborn screening test in Utah could be the difference between life and death.

3 days ago

FILE - (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers report finding metal pieces

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms) of breaded chicken ""Fun Nuggets'' after consumers complained of finding metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped patties.

3 days ago

K9 Lifeline in Draper (KSL TV)...

Ken Fall

Have you taken the time off you deserve? Your healthy self wants you to

Each year nearly half of American workers don't take all their paid time off. And that's generally not a good idea.

6 days ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania nurse accused of killing 4 patients, injuring others with high doses of insulin

A registered nurse in Pennsylvania faces charges she administered lethal or potentially lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients — including a 104-year-old — at health care facilities over the past three years, prosecutors announced Thursday.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss