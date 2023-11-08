Events to celebrate Veterans Day in Utah
Nov 8, 2023, 1:25 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans Day is coming up and there are several events happening around Utah for families to celebrate the day and commemorate those who serve our country.
Thursday events:
Riverton City Veterans Day Program
All are invited to join for the free annual Riverton City Veterans Day Program, a special event where we come together to honor and show our appreciation for the veterans of the United States military. Patriotic music will be performed by the Cy Schmidt Band, and refreshments will be available at the conclusion of the event.
7 p.m. at the Old Dome Meeting Hall 1452 W 12600 S, Riverton
Utah Valley University Veterans Day Brunch
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at UVU, 800 W University Pkwy, Orem, UT 84058
Friday events:
Salt Lake Veterans Home Veterans Day Ceremony
10:30 a.m. -12 p.m. William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home, 700 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City
University of Utah 25th Annual Commemoration Ceremony
Eleven Utah veterans will be honored in a full military dress ceremony that includes bagpipe processions, medallion presentation, and cannon salute.
10:30 am Bagpipe procession from Marriott Library, 11 a.m. Commemoration Ceremony. Union Ballroom at the U, 200 Central Campus Dr, Salt Lake City
Ogden Veterans Home Veterans Day Ceremony
Join us on Veterans Day at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home as we pay tribute to our veterans. This event is open to all, and we invite you to commemorate their dedication and patriotism with us.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1102 North 1200 West, Ogden
Southern Utah Veterans Home Veterans Day Events
Join us at the Southern Utah Veteran Home for a weekend of Veterans Day events. On Friday, November 10th, we will commence the celebrations at 10:00 am with a Flag Ceremony, featuring the beautiful voices of the Vista School Choir singing the National Anthem, accompanied by the American Legion Color Guard. In the evening at 6:00 pm, we have a …
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Southern Utah Veterans Home 160 N 200 E, Ivins
Central Utah Veterans Home Veterans Day Ceremony
Join us at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veterans Home on Veterans Day to honor our veterans. The event is open to all, and we invite you to celebrate their dedication and patriotism, keeping their legacy of courage and commitment alive. Date: Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 11 a.m. Location: 1551 North Main Street, Payson
Southern Utah University Veterans Day Ceremony
This ceremony will be a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of 11 remarkable Veterans and feature musical numbers and remarks from a special guest.
11 a.m. Student Center Ballroom at Southern Utah University, 351 W University Blvd, Cedar City.
Saturday events:
Herriman Veterans Day Flag Ceremony
The Herriman Police Department and the Veterans and Military Advisory Committee will be holding a flag ceremony in remembrance of United States military veterans. The public is invited to view the ceremony.
9 a.m. Herriman City Hall 5355 West Herriman Main Street, Herriman
Draper Veterans Day Ceremony and Field of Flags
Draper City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States. The program includes posting of the Nation’s colors, musical performances, and a keynote address.
11 a.m. Draper City Park 12500 S 1300 E Draper
Draper City will host a Field of Flags in Draper Park. The Field of Flags features hundreds of flags and will be in place for three days, from 9 a.m. on Nov. 10, through 12 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Orem Celebration of Veterans
An entertaining and inspiring FREE EVENT featuring music, patriotic presentations and keynote speaker!
9 a.m. SCERA Center for the Arts 745 S State St, Orem
Free entrance day at the National Parks
Come experience the national parks! On Veterans Day all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.
Sandy Turkey Trot 5K
This fun-filled event is for all ages, but please leave your pets at home. The course will take you through surrounding neighborhoods, past the dog park, past Dewey Bluth Park, and will finish back at Lone Peak Park.
10 a.m. the gazebo at Lone Peak Park 10140 700 E. Sandy
25th Veterans Day Service Project with VFW #409
Join the VSC and the U’s Bennion Center at the SLC Cemetery to help put American Flags on veterans’ graves.
9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. SLC Cemetery – 200 N St. E, Salt Lake City
Hogle Zoo
Free admission for veterans or active service members and their immediate families with valid military ID.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hogle Zoo 2600 Sunnyside Ave S, Salt Lake City
Southern Utah Veterans Day Car Show
A day filled with classic cars, awards, food, and more. We invite veterans, their families, and the community to come together to honor our heroes and enjoy a fantastic display of automotive history.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. So. Utah Veterans Home 160 North 200 East Ivins, Utah
Free pies for veterans and Annual Coat and New Sock Drive for Veterans
All Veterans and Active Duty Military, please stop by during office hours for a pie to take home and enjoy. We appreciate the service and dedication you have provided and this is a small way we can give back.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City