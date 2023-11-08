Events to celebrate Veterans Day in Utah

This ceremony will be a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of 11 remarkable Veterans and feature musical numbers and remarks from a special guest. 11 a.m. Student Center Ballroom at Southern Utah University, 351 W University Blvd, Cedar City. Saturday events:

The Herriman Police Department and the Veterans and Military Advisory Committee will be holding a flag ceremony in remembrance of United States military veterans. The public is invited to view the ceremony.

9 a.m. Herriman City Hall 5355 West Herriman Main Street, Herriman

Draper City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States. The program includes posting of the Nation’s colors, musical performances, and a keynote address.

11 a.m. Draper City Park 12500 S 1300 E Draper

Draper City will host a Field of Flags in Draper Park. The Field of Flags features hundreds of flags and will be in place for three days, from 9 a.m. on Nov. 10, through 12 p.m. on Nov. 12.

An entertaining and inspiring FREE EVENT featuring music, patriotic presentations and keynote speaker!

9 a.m. SCERA Center for the Arts 745 S State St, Orem

Come experience the national parks! On Veterans Day all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.

This fun-filled event is for all ages, but please leave your pets at home. The course will take you through surrounding neighborhoods, past the dog park, past Dewey Bluth Park, and will finish back at Lone Peak Park.

10 a.m. the gazebo at Lone Peak Park 10140 700 E. Sandy

Join the VSC and the U’s Bennion Center at the SLC Cemetery to help put American Flags on veterans’ graves.

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. SLC Cemetery – 200 N St. E, Salt Lake City



Free admission for veterans or active service members and their immediate families with valid military ID.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hogle Zoo 2600 Sunnyside Ave S, Salt Lake City

A day filled with classic cars, awards, food, and more. We invite veterans, their families, and the community to come together to honor our heroes and enjoy a fantastic display of automotive history.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. So. Utah Veterans Home 160 North 200 East Ivins, Utah

Free pies for veterans and Annual Coat and New Sock Drive for Veterans

All Veterans and Active Duty Military, please stop by during office hours for a pie to take home and enjoy. We appreciate the service and dedication you have provided and this is a small way we can give back.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City