LOCAL NEWS

Events to celebrate Veterans Day in Utah

Nov 8, 2023, 1:25 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans Day is coming up and there are several events happening around Utah for families to celebrate the day and commemorate those who serve our country.

Thursday events:

Riverton City Veterans Day Program

All are invited to join for the free annual Riverton City Veterans Day Program, a special event where we come together to honor and show our appreciation for the veterans of the United States military. Patriotic music will be performed by the Cy Schmidt Band, and refreshments will be available at the conclusion of the event.

7 p.m. at the  Old Dome Meeting Hall 1452 W 12600 S, Riverton

Utah Valley University Veterans Day Brunch

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at UVU, 800 W University Pkwy, Orem, UT 84058

Friday events:

Salt Lake Veterans Home Veterans Day Ceremony

10:30 a.m. -12 p.m. William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home, 700 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City

University of Utah 25th Annual Commemoration Ceremony

Eleven Utah veterans will be honored in a full military dress ceremony that includes bagpipe processions, medallion presentation, and cannon salute.

10:30 am Bagpipe procession from Marriott Library, 11 a.m. Commemoration Ceremony. Union Ballroom at the U, 200 Central Campus Dr, Salt Lake City

Ogden Veterans Home Veterans Day Ceremony 

Join us on Veterans Day at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home as we pay tribute to our veterans. This event is open to all, and we invite you to commemorate their dedication and patriotism with us.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1102 North 1200 West, Ogden

Southern Utah Veterans Home Veterans Day Events

Join us at the Southern Utah Veteran Home for a weekend of Veterans Day events. On Friday, November 10th, we will commence the celebrations at 10:00 am with a Flag Ceremony, featuring the beautiful voices of the Vista School Choir singing the National Anthem, accompanied by the American Legion Color Guard. In the evening at 6:00 pm, we have a …

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Southern Utah Veterans Home 160 N 200 E, Ivins

Central Utah Veterans Home Veterans Day Ceremony

Join us at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veterans Home on Veterans Day to honor our veterans. The event is open to all, and we invite you to celebrate their dedication and patriotism, keeping their legacy of courage and commitment alive. Date: Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 11 a.m. Location: 1551 North Main Street, Payson

Southern Utah University Veterans Day Ceremony 

 This ceremony will be a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of 11 remarkable Veterans and feature musical numbers and remarks from a special guest.

11 a.m. Student Center Ballroom at Southern Utah University, 351 W University Blvd, Cedar City.

Saturday events:

Herriman Veterans Day Flag Ceremony

The Herriman Police Department and the Veterans and Military Advisory Committee will be holding a flag ceremony in remembrance of United States military veterans. The public is invited to view the ceremony.

9 a.m. Herriman City Hall 5355 West Herriman Main Street, Herriman

Draper Veterans Day Ceremony and Field of Flags

Draper City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States. The program includes posting of the Nation’s colors, musical performances, and a keynote address.

11 a.m. Draper City Park 12500 S 1300 E Draper

Draper City will host a Field of Flags in Draper Park. The Field of Flags features hundreds of flags and will be in place for three days, from 9 a.m. on Nov. 10, through 12 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Orem Celebration of Veterans

An entertaining and inspiring FREE EVENT featuring music, patriotic presentations and keynote speaker!

9 a.m. SCERA Center for the Arts 745 S State St, Orem

Free entrance day at the National Parks

Come experience the national parks! On Veterans Day all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.

Sandy Turkey Trot 5K 

This fun-filled event is for all ages, but please leave your pets at home. The course will take you through surrounding neighborhoods, past the dog park, past Dewey Bluth Park, and will finish back at Lone Peak Park.

10 a.m. the gazebo at Lone Peak Park 10140 700 E. Sandy

25th Veterans Day Service Project with VFW #409

Join the VSC and the U’s Bennion Center at the SLC Cemetery to help put American Flags on veterans’ graves.

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. SLC Cemetery – 200 N St. E, Salt Lake City

Hogle Zoo

Free admission for veterans or active service members and their immediate families with valid military ID.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hogle Zoo 2600 Sunnyside Ave S, Salt Lake City

Southern Utah Veterans Day Car Show

A day filled with classic cars, awards, food, and more. We invite veterans, their families, and the community to come together to honor our heroes and enjoy a fantastic display of automotive history.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.  So. Utah Veterans Home 160 North 200 East Ivins, Utah

Free pies for veterans and Annual Coat and New Sock Drive for Veterans

All Veterans and Active Duty Military, please stop by during office hours for a pie to take home and enjoy. We appreciate the service and dedication you have provided and this is a small way we can give back.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City

