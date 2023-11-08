On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Big Budah surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards and Stop for Students decals

Nov 8, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY BIG BUDAH


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, and Big Budah was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free gas cards — and helping them stay safe while driving around students.

This story is part of an ongoing KSL TV initiative called “Stop for Students.” We encourage all Utahns to share their stories and solutions as we work together to prevent more pedestrian tragedies in our state. Show your support and spread the word by requesting a decal of your own.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Stuart Johnson/KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Shooting on Antelope Island, state park reopens, suspected shooter in custody

ANTELOPE ISLAND —  A shooting occurred on Antelope Island Wednesday, and police took a suspect into custody. According to Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter was apprehended at 2:45. The suspect involved in the shooting at Antelope Island State Park has been apprehended and is in custody. No other known threats to public safety. […]

52 minutes ago

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, speaks at the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention in Orem on Apri...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah Rep. Blake Moore elected to House GOP leadership

Utah Rep. Blake Moore was elected to House Republican on Wednesday to fill a role recently held by House speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana.

57 minutes ago

Great Salt Lake wetlands...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Great Salt Lake trust issues $8.5M to 8 projects seeking to protect lake’s wetlands

The Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust announced Tuesday that it is sending a little more than $8.5 million in grant funds over the next two years to help fund projects that seek to preserve wetlands by the Great Salt Lake.

2 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)...

Eliza Pace

Events to celebrate Veterans Day in Utah

Veterans Day is coming up and there are several events happening around Utah for families to celebrate the day and commemorate those who serve our country.

2 hours ago

Sisters Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are looking for a family that will allow them to stay together. Th...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Three sisters looking for a family to keep them together

Sisters Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are looking for a family that will allow them to stay together. They are featured as this week's Wednesday's Child.

3 hours ago

File - Automobile traffic jams Route 93 South, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. More than 33 mi...

Tamara Vaifanua

4 things that are impacting your driving that aren’t your phone

Distracted driving is one of the most dangerous behaviors on the road.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Big Budah surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards and Stop for Students decals