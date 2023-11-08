On the Site:
The Peaks art feature is now open at Salt Lake City International Airport

Nov 8, 2023

A new feature called 'The Peak' is now and will welcome those traveling to Salt Lake City International Airport. (Salt Lake City International Airport)

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — A new feature called ‘The Peak’ is now open and will be an added attraction to those traveling to Salt Lake City International Airport.

The monumental sculpture was thought of by artist Gordon Huether. It was then put together and installed by his team.

“The Salt Lake City International Airport is still growing and transforming just like our City,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall in a news release. “For millions of travelers, The Peaks will generate thoughts of reaching new heights and new destinations. It’s exciting to see a sense of place and identity grow through creative artworks that remind us of Utah’s incredible natural features.”

The inspiration for the work

According to a news release from the airport, the art installation was inspired by the Wasatch Mountains. Additionally, it also recognizes the state’s five Native American tribes and the five elements of the natural world. Thos elements are air, earth, fire, space and water.

The highest point of the feature is 90 feet, which is roughly the same as a 12-story building. The smallest point of the structure is 40 feet high. It weighs 75 tons and is made out of weathering steel.

“Our Peaks installation is one of the largest airport gateway sculptures in the country. And we are both humbled and proud to have created it for the community of Salt Lake City,” Huether said. “This sculpture continues the theme established throughout the airport, which is to celebrate the natural beauty of Utah.”

The cost of the installation is $6 million.

 

 

