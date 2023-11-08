SLC man charged in multiple bank robberies

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted a Salt Lake City man on two charges of bank robbery Wednesday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the man charged is David Converse Harris, 35.

Harris allegedly robbed the Brighton Bank at 93 W. 3300 South on October 31, the statement said. According to court documents, he passed the teller a note demanding money and threatening violence.

“Money in till now! Do not alert anyone!” the note read, according to the press release. “No one needs to be hurt right? Wait until I leave to contact authorities.”

The teller gave Harris money as well as a dye pack of bait money, which exploded after he left, the press release said.

According to the press release, Harris left the scene in an Uber that took him to a location later determined to be his residence, 258 W. 700 South. The Uber driver later told law enforcement that when Harris got in the car his hands were covered in red dye and smoke was rising from his jacket pocket, the press release said.

On November 2 law enforcement located Harris at a motel in Midvale, the statement said. Harris fled the scene in Lexus SUV that was later confirmed to be stolen. A high-speed chase ensued, which officers called off when it became too dangerous, according to the press release.

Later on November 2 Harris allegedly robbed the Chase Bank at 1285 E. 3900 South using the same method of passing the teller a note, the press release said.

On November 3 law enforcement found Harris in Tooele County, still in the stolen Lexus, and another high-speed chase ensued, according to the press release.

Units from multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Harris into Salt Lake County, where he eventually crashed into a barrier on the Jordan River Parkway Trail, the press release said. Harris tried to flee on foot but was caught and taken into custody.

Harris has been charged with two counts of bank robbery in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, according to the press release. He is set to appear in court on November 13.

According to the press release, the announcement was made by U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Trina A. Higgins. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office, which was assisted by the Taylorsville, South Salt Lake, and Salt Lake City police departments.

The case is part of the U.S. Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which aims to bring all levels of law enforcement together with communities to fight violent crime and gun-related violence, the press release said.