Circle Inn Pizza starts over after fire

CLEARFIELD — It’s back to business for a popular pizzeria nearly two years after a devastating fire left the restaurant in rubble.

“There is a certain satisfaction in getting back to what you’ve always known,” Garrett Schroeder said.

The recipes from Schroeder’s grandfather are used in many dishes at the restaurant.

“Oh, yeah, it’s my grandfather’s recipe,” Schroeder said. “A lot of what we do around here, you know, the sauce, the dough, the salad dressings, the blue cheese, the salsa. It’s all homemade recipes.”

Schroeder grew up at the Circle Inn, working alongside his mom, Exie.

“We love the community,” Exie Schroeder said. “We love all our customers.”

That’s why it was so difficult when their original building burned down in January 2022.

“It’s still tough,” Garrett Schroeder said. “I still try not to drive by there. I mean, I can still see it sitting there.”

The Schroeders say they hope one day they can rebuild on the original site, but for now, they have a small restaurant with no bar.

“The community wants it, you know,” Garrett Schroeder said. “We would like to provide that for them. But like I said, it’s going to be it’s going to take some time for sure.”

That’s because the Schroeders didn’t realize until after the fire that the business was severely underinsured.

Still, for now, there will always be customers like the Benavides, who will enjoy all the nostalgia through their taste buds.

“We heard they’re back,” Lydia Benavides said. “Had to come try it out and see if they’re the same as before so we can come back again and again.”

The Benavides shared a special moment at the restaurant.

“Yeah, but it was our first date, huh?” Lydia Benavides said.

“Yeah,” Randy Benavides said. “36 years ago.”

“35 years ago,” Lydia Benavides corrected.

“Okay, Whatever,” Randy Benavides laughed.

The Schroeders still own the original site but will need to work their way up to an actual rebuild.

“That’s the ultimate goal,” Garrett Schroeder said. “I mean, we’re going to hold on to that dream.”

The Schroeders actually opened up at their current location last May but say it’s been a bit slow to get the word out. However, business overall is good so far.