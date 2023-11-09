On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Weber School District forms committee to decide if football continues at junior high schools

Nov 8, 2023, 10:57 PM | Updated: 10:58 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A vicious rumor, or a glimpse of what’s right around the corner?

That’s what some parents and coaches in the Weber School District are asking themselves. They’re wondering whether football will continue at the nine junior high schools in the district.

WSD says there is no vote next month to determine the future of football at their nine junior high schools, but coaches and students say that’s not what they’ve heard.

“The word we’re getting is — it’s over,” Steven Barela said.

He was a coach this year at South Ogden Junior High School. Barela coached many of the same boys in recreation leagues for years before but said this was different.

“The school spirit changes everything,” Barela said. His son just finished playing his ninth-grade year at the school. He really hopes rumors circulating aren’t true.

Weber School District released this statement to KSLTV today:

Weber School District is one of the last remaining districts in the state to host football at the junior high school level. Declining interest and lack of participation at some schools has raised concerns over student safety and the ability to effectively continue the program.

The district has nine junior high schools with the new Mountain View Junior High slated to open next school year. In recent years, some junior high schools have had to combine with another nearby school to be able to field a team. Having a limited number of players on a roster creates unique challenges and concerns over player safety. Schools typically play six games per season, not counting playoffs games.

The district has started the process of forming a committee to study the issue. The committee will be composed of district administrators, school administrators, coaches and parents. The committee will be tasked with looking at all of the different variables in determining whether or not to continue the program. The committee will then make a recommendation to the board of education.

Although initial conversations have taken place regarding this process, nothing has been decided. Unfortunately, some misinformation is already circulating in some communities. The committee still needs to be formed, the study conducted, and then a recommendation will be made to the board who will make the final decision.

Corbin Duran just finished his ninth grade year at Orion Junior High. He played tight end and middle linebacker. He heard the rumor too.

“I was devastated,” Duran said. “I was wondering why.”

Duran lit up when he talked about the game.

”I love the thrill about football,” Duran said. “I love the coaches and I love all my teammates around me.”

That alleged misinformation is concerning enough for some parents and coaches to speak up. Their hope now is that they can save a program they believe changes lives.

“It helps develop our kids into better human beings,” Coach Barela said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

school crossing...

Dan Rascon

Charter schools fight for school zone student safety measures

Several charter schools feel like they are being ignored when it comes to school safety. Administrators say their schools are being denied “school zone” designation which would allow for flashing lights, slower speed signs, crosswalks, and crossing guards.     

5 hours ago

MIke texting in distracted driving simulation...

Mike Headrick and Keira Fairmont, KSL-TV  

Stop for Students: The dangerous distances you drive when distracted 

Every time you use a device behind the wheel, experts say you’re effectively driving blindfolded. 

24 hours ago

Aubree and Maxx Winn...

Dan Rascon

Mom wants drivers to pay attention, slow down after SUV hits her, son in crosswalk

A mother and her son recovering at their home from injuries after being hit by an SUV in Stansbury Park.

1 day ago

Safe Routes teaching elementary and middle school students about walking from and to school safely....

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Safe Routes Utah aims educate younger students on pedestrian safety

A frightening number of pedestrian vs vehicle crashes happen in school zones and involve young children, but Safe Routes is looking to educate students on getting home safely.

1 day ago

In a recent annual single-day study, 787 cars violated the school bus traffic laws in Utah. (KSL TV...

Mike Headrick and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Why drivers ignore school bus traffic rules; what Utahns can do about it

School bus drivers participate in an annual study that counts the amount of violators to school bus traffic rules there are. This year, there were 787 violations statewide in a single day, projecting about 133 thousand per year.

1 day ago

Salt Lake and Davis county students at the Google lecture. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Google grant will expand access to computer science in Utah

Google announced an exciting milestone for Utah's students from K-12 with a grant for computer science classes. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Weber School District forms committee to decide if football continues at junior high schools