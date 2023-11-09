On the Site:
Skyridge football coach suspended; some Pleasant Grove parents question whether punishment is too merciful

Nov 8, 2023, 10:38 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm

The live feed of the game on Nov. 3, 2023 of Pleasant Grove High and Skyridge High after a 12-yard touchdown pass by Pleasant Grove quarterback. (Pleasant Grove High School via maxpreps)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PLEASANT GROVE — Some parents of Pleasant Grove High football players said they were “irate” because of the results and following dispute of a quarter final football game on Friday.

The home game for Skyridge concluded with a win for them, ending with seven points ahead of Pleasant Grove High.

Ending scorecard (Pleasant Grove High via maxpreps)

On Wednesday afternoon, a dispute began when the Utah High School Activities Association said Skyridge High reported to them that an ineligible player of theirs had participated in Friday’s game, and the game before it.

The problem, some Pleasant Grove parents said, is the punishment UHSAA chose to give Skyridge. They say, because of previous handlings with similar issues, the consequences of this one are not enough.

Parents, fans, and residents of Pleasant Grove were invited to a conference held by UHSAA. After the conference, the association send out the following statement:

This week, Skyridge High School self-reported (as is required of all schools under the Bylaws and rules of the Utah High School Activities Association) that an ineligible player had participated in the two most recent games of the football season.

That report was submitted to the Board of Managers of Region3, which recommended that the head coach of the Skyridge football program be suspended from all activities for a period of two weeks which would include two games.

Pleasant Grove High School, which had lost to Skyridge in the November 3, 2023 quarterfinal contest, objected to the Region 3 recommendation and asked the Association to declare a forfeit because of the ineligible player, and require Skyridge to vacate that win.

Today, November 8, 2023, the Association asked both Skyridge and Pleasant Grove to appear before the Association’s Executive Committee for a hearing on the recommendation and the request to vacate. The Executive Committee took testimony from both schools and took the matter under advisement while it considered the evidence and the possible penalties.

After consideration, the Executive Committee unanimously ruled accordingly:

1.    The Recommendation of the Region 3 Board of Managers is accepted as to the suspension of the head coach for two weeks and two games;

2.    Skyridge High School is fined $3,000 for lack of institutional control in the two incidences of playing an ineligible player;

3.    Skyridge High School will be on probation for one year, during which time it will take whatever steps are necessary to prevent a recurrence of these infractions. During that time, Skyridge will report to the Association the actions it has taken and the results.

Leading up to the conference, parents of Pleasant Grove players sent KSL TV their concern about a similar event in 2019. In that dispute, Lone Peak High was forced to forfeit the rest of the season for allowing an ineligible player on the field.

UHSAA stated at the end of their release that they would make no further comment on the situation.

