Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
Nov 9, 2023, 9:23 AM
(Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
The House is headed for a showdown vote Wednesday on whether to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the only Palestinian American in Congress — for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
2 days ago
Gaza has fallen under its third total communications outage since the start of the war. Before the outage, Palestinian health officials said Israeli warplanes struck two refugee camps in central Gaza, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens.
4 days ago
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital.
5 days ago
The House passed a bill on Thursday to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel as it fights a war against Hamas.
7 days ago
“The situation in hospitals is miserable… (it) makes you weep,” Rajaa Musleh, a 50-year-old woman sheltering at Al-Shifa, told CNN on Thursday.
7 days ago
Israel’s ground troops are advancing toward Gaza City, as the U.S. and Arab countries intensify diplomatic efforts to ease the siege of the Hamas-ruled enclave and bring about at least a brief stop to the fighting to help civilians.
7 days ago
