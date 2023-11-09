K9 officer charged with assault of a police K9

FARMINGTON – A K9 handler with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with a misdemeanor for striking or assaulting his police service animal.

Corporal Timothy Robinson faces a class A misdemeanor. According to a release from Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson hit or assaulted his animal, K9 Rolf, during a training exercise with other law enforcement officers.

Robinson’s actions were reported to the sheriff’s office, and Rolf was immediately taken into the care of Animal Care of Davis County for an evaluation. Robinson was placed on administrative leave. Rolf returned to work but has been reassigned to a different deputy.

“Rolf has been a member of our family for the past three years,” Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks said. “Immediately following the accusations, our priority was to ensure that Rolf was safe. We hold our law enforcement officers to a higher standard, and news of this alleged incident has caused much distress to our office and our K9 program. Our priority right now is to ensure that Rolf is given an opportunity to thrive with a new handler and continue his valued service to Davis County.”

Police said an internal investigation is ongoing, and Robinson, who is a 10-year veteran of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, remains on administrative leave.

The release stated, “To avoid any conflict of interest, the Bountiful Police Department was asked to conduct the criminal investigation. We appreciate their thoroughness and their willingness to help. We also respect the decisions made by the Davis County Attorney’s Office. Since the inception of our K9 program in 2009, our K9s, like any of our deputies, are valued, loved, and respected, and we are deeply saddened by what’s occurred.”