Man killed, wife injured in crash that closed Bangerter Highway

TAYLORSVILLE — One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash on Bangerter Highway, closing the highway at approximately 5300 South.

According to a release from Taylorsville Police Department, 82-year-old Keith Shosted was killed in the crash that occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

The crash didn’t involve any other vehicles. The release explains it appears Shosted was driving south when he hit a cement barrier with his car.

“The accident forced the closure of southbound lanes along Bangerter Highway at 4700 South for about an hour as Taylorsville police officers processed the scene,” police said.

Both had to be extricated from the car and were transported to the hospital in critical condition, where Shosted died. Shosted’s wife, Patricia, who was a passenger in the car, has stabilized.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.