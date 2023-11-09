One killed, one injured in Taylorsville crash, Bangerter closed at 5300 South

TAYLORSVILLE — One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash on Bangerter Highway, closing the highway at approximately 5300 South.

According to a release from Taylorsville Police Department, an 82-year-old man was killed in the crash that occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The crash didn’t involve any other vehicles. The release explains it appears the man was driving south when he hit a cement barrier with his car.

” The accident forced the closure of southbound lanes along Bangerter Highway at 4700 South for about an hour as Taylorsville police officers processed the scene. The driver, a West Valley City resident, and his wife, who was a passenger, both had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency medical personnel,” the release states.

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition where the driver died. The passenger, the driver’s wife, has stabilized.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.