On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One killed, one injured in Taylorsville crash, Bangerter closed at 5300 South

Nov 9, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 4:25 pm

A crash on Bangerter Highway killed one man and injured a woman on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Taylors...

A crash on Bangerter Highway killed one man and injured a woman on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Taylorsville Police Department)

(Taylorsville Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash on Bangerter Highway, closing the highway at approximately 5300 South.

According to a release from Taylorsville Police Department, an 82-year-old man was killed in the crash that occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The crash didn’t involve any other vehicles. The release explains it appears the man was driving south when he hit a cement barrier with his car.

” The accident forced the closure of southbound lanes along Bangerter Highway at 4700 South for about an hour as Taylorsville police officers processed the scene. The driver, a West Valley City resident, and his wife, who was a passenger, both had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency medical personnel,” the release states.

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition where the driver died. The passenger, the driver’s wife, has stabilized.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Washington Monument is visible as a member of the Secret Service stands guard in front of Marin...

JENNIFER McDERMOTT and MATTHEW DALY, The Associated Press

First-of-a-kind nuclear project involving Utah utilities is terminated in a blow to Biden’s clean energy agenda

A project to build a first-of-a-kind small modular nuclear reactor power plant was terminated Wednesday, another blow to the Biden administration's clean energy agenda following cancellations last week of two major offshore wind projects.

3 minutes ago

snow at Snowbird...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

Utah resort delays opening day, some unsure when to open after mild October

A storm that moved through Utah on Tuesday dumped as much as 11 inches of snow at Alta Ski Area, the latest of a handful of off-and-on systems that have pelted Utah's mountains with snow since early September.

28 minutes ago

parking lot with cars and people from above...

Luke Seaver

Salt Lake VA hospital evacuated after bomb threat

The Salt Lake City Veterans Affairs hospital emergency department and surrounding areas were evacuated Thursday after a bomb threat was called in.

50 minutes ago

FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent...

Eliza Pace

Salt Lake County sees an 800% increase of Syphilis in women

The Salt Lake County Health Department announced that the county is seeing an alarming increase of syphilis cases. 

2 hours ago

The scene of the officer involved incident on 9000 S Monroe Street. (KSL TV)...

Cary Schwanitz, Larry D. Curtis, and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Person shot after Sandy police follow stolen car

A person was shot by police after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist in a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Aaron James, 46, with surgeon Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, who performed his whole-eye and partial face t...

Jacqueline Howard, CNN

World’s first whole-eye and partial face transplant gives Arkansas man new hope

A surgical team at NYU Langone Health in New York performed the world’s first successful whole-eye transplant in a living person.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

One killed, one injured in Taylorsville crash, Bangerter closed at 5300 South