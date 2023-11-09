Person shot after Sandy police follow stolen car

SANDY — A person was shot by police after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist in a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Sandy police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said officers were called to a suspicious vehicle at approximately 11 a.m. and found the car was reported stolen.

According to Moffitt, the officers followed the stolen vehicle in marked patrol cars but did not turn on their hazard lights or sirens. The driver noticed the officers and fled from them, leading police to 9000 S Monroe.

Moffitt said an officer “challenged” the suspect in the stolen vehicle, leading to the suspect hitting an uninvolved motorcyclist.

The male suspect tried to flee from police in the vehicle, but Sandy officers encountered the suspect and shots were fired, according to Moffitt.

Moffitt said the suspect was placed into custody after being shot and was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. The motorcyclist also was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.