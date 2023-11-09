On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: All-clear given at Salt Lake VA hospital after bomb threat

Nov 9, 2023, 3:37 PM | Updated: 5:50 pm

parking lot with cars and people from above...

A portion of the Salt Lake VA Hospital was evacuated on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, because of a bomb threat. A bomb squad was called to sweep the building. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police gave the all-clear at the Salt Lake City Veterans Affairs hospital emergency department it was evacuated following a bomb threat earlier Thursday.

The area was cleared at approximately 5:30 after a search of the ER and surrounding areas. Nothing suspicious was found.

According to Jared Apollo Burgamy, deputy chief of communications for the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center received a bomb threat via phone call at approximately 1:30 p.m.

University of Utah K-9 units and Salt Lake Unified Police are sweeping the main medical center buildings for bombs, while the VA police and other law enforcement agencies investigate, Burgamy said.

No injuries were reported and no suspicious people have been identified. Burgamy asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Mika Shaw (left) with her father Melvin Johnson (right), who she is racing for in his honor. (Court...

Karah Brackin

Ogden woman trains for New York City Marathon in honor of her dad

An Ogden runner has been lacing up her shoes for months with her eyes on the New York City Marathon.

50 minutes ago

Sean P. skies down Solitude Mountain Resort in Salt Lake County on Nov. 4, 2022. Resort officials u...

Eliza Pace

Solitude to open for Ikon Pass holders Friday

Solitude has announced an early opening for Ikon Pass holders on Friday Nov. 10. 

1 hour ago

The Washington Monument is visible as a member of the Secret Service stands guard in front of Marin...

JENNIFER McDERMOTT and MATTHEW DALY, The Associated Press

First-of-a-kind nuclear project involving Utah utilities is terminated in a blow to Biden’s clean energy agenda

A project to build a first-of-a-kind small modular nuclear reactor power plant was terminated Wednesday, another blow to the Biden administration's clean energy agenda following cancellations last week of two major offshore wind projects.

1 hour ago

snow at Snowbird...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

Utah resort delays opening day, some unsure when to open after mild October

A storm that moved through Utah on Tuesday dumped as much as 11 inches of snow at Alta Ski Area, the latest of a handful of off-and-on systems that have pelted Utah's mountains with snow since early September.

2 hours ago

FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent...

Eliza Pace

Salt Lake County sees an 800% increase of Syphilis in women

The Salt Lake County Health Department announced that the county is seeing an alarming increase of syphilis cases. 

3 hours ago

The scene of the officer involved incident on 9000 S Monroe Street. (KSL TV)...

Cary Schwanitz, Larry D. Curtis, and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Person shot after Sandy police follow stolen car

A person was shot by police after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist in a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

UPDATE: All-clear given at Salt Lake VA hospital after bomb threat