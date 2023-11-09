On the Site:
UPDATE: All-clear given at Salt Lake VA hospital after bomb threat

Nov 9, 2023, 3:37 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

parking lot with cars and people from above...

A portion of the Salt Lake VA Hospital was evacuated on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, because of a bomb threat. A bomb squad was called to sweep the building. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police gave the all-clear at the Salt Lake City Veterans Affairs hospital emergency department it was evacuated following a bomb threat earlier Thursday.

The area was cleared at approximately 5:30 after a search of the ER and surrounding areas. Nothing suspicious was found.

According to Jared Apollo Burgamy, deputy chief of communications for the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center received a bomb threat via phone call at approximately 1:30 p.m.

University of Utah K-9 units and Salt Lake Unified Police are sweeping the main medical center buildings for bombs, while the VA police and other law enforcement agencies investigate, Burgamy said.

No injuries were reported and no suspicious people have been identified. Burgamy asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

