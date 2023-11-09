On the Site:
Solitude to open for Ikon Pass holders Friday

Nov 9, 2023, 4:51 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Sean P. skies down Solitude Mountain Resort in Salt Lake County on Nov. 4, 2022. Resort officials unveiled their offseason plan improvement plans on Wednesday. (Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)

BY ELIZA PACE


BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Thanks to Mother Nature and some serious snow-making from the Solitude staff, Solitude has announced an early opening for Ikon Pass holders on Friday Nov. 10.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 17, this will be Solitude’s earliest opening in 10 years.

“We are committed to offering the longest season possible and we know local skiers and snowboarders can’t wait to get back on the snow,” Amber L. Broadaway, Solitude’s president & chief operating officer, said. “It’s been the hard work of our mountain operations team that has made this weekend possible. They have been working around the clock to maximize snowmaking efforts when conditions allow and have set us up for another amazing season.”

The Link lift will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with access to East Street this Friday through Sunday.

Solitude said they will continue to open additional lifts and terrain as conditions allow.

Lift tickets will be available for $25 this weekend and in observance of Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, Solitude will offer free lift tickets to all active-duty, reserve, retired, and veteran military personnel.

Parking will be free this weekend for all guests, no reservations required.

The resort will open in its entirety on Friday Nov. 17, with a DJ and Donuts opening day party.

For more information on conditions, visit Solitude’s website. 

