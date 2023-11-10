SLPD welcomes new officers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department graduated several new officers Thursday.

Seven recruits graduated from the Salt Lake City Police Academy Class number 164.

In 1892 the department had only 31 patrolmen. Now it has more than 600 police officers.

“You know this is a very big day, “Deputy SLPD Chief Andrew Wright said.

Gabriel Adams is one of the seven graduates. His journey as a police officer started after he heard firsthand about the need for more officers.

“Before this, I actually took 911 calls,” Adams said. “And I would just notice throughout my shift how many people every single day are calling 911 and they’re expecting a competent, passionate person to show up and help them with whatever it is whatever they’re dealing with. So that’s why I wanted to do it.”

Chief Mike Brown told the new officers, “The need for police officers has never been greater. You are the future of our police department our city and this noble profession.”

After completing five months of rigorous training at the academy, they face even more training now.

“They go out on the road and do on-the-job training,” Wright said. “This is a several-month addition to their training where they go out and they learn the real-life interaction with people and respond to those calls for service, those emergencies.”

For now, though, it’s time to celebrate.

“This is something we are very proud of them,” Wright said. “They should be proud of themselves.”

“I’m glad to have my friends and family here and yeah it feels good to get through the academy,” Adams said.

The department is still hiring. Click here to get more information on becoming a police officer.