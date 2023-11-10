On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Teen accused of stabbing student 5 times at Utah high school

Nov 9, 2023, 6:09 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

Copper Hills High School...

Students are released from school after an incident at Copper Hills High School in West Jordan that left one student hospitalized on Nov. 2. A 15-year-old student accused of stabbing another student that day is now facing criminal charges. (Spencer Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spencer Heaps, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

WEST JORDAN — A 15-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another student at Copper Hills High School multiple times with a butterfly knife.

The boy was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Juvenile Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and two counts of threatening to use a weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor. KSL.com is not naming the teen at this time.

On Nov. 2, West Jordan police responded to the high school parking lot on a report of a stabbing. Officers found a student lying on the ground with a large amount of blood, according to charging documents. The boy, whose age was not released, was taken to a local hospital “where he underwent two emergency surgeries to address five stab wounds on his left side,” the charges state.

Police later stated the victim was “stable.”

As officers sorted out what had allegedly happened, they learned there had been a fistfight at the school earlier in the day between two groups of teens, the charges state. The 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing the victim was also involved in that fight, investigators stated.

School surveillance video showed the two groups exchanging words as they approached each other, and the 15-year-old “throwing a closed fist punch at another juvenile,” according to the charges. The teen knocks the other boy to the ground and continues to punch him, the charges state, before both sides disengage and walk away.

Approximately 90 minutes later, the 15-year-old is walking near the school entrance when he spots some of the same teens involved in the first fight. A boy in the other group then knocks the 15-year-old boy down, the charges state. The teen gets up, sees the victim approaching, and in surveillance video “is seen making stabbing motions” to the victim’s torso on the left side, according to the charges.

Three other teens confront the 15-year-old who points his knife at them before running off. When he was taken into custody, a knife with blood on it was found in his pocket, police stated.

As of Thursday, the 15-year-old was the only boy who had been booked into juvenile detention, but West Jordan police say their investigation is continuing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Unified Fire Authority)...

Luke Seaver

Cottonwood Heights fire displaces 15

A structure fire at an apartment complex in Cottonwood Heights displaced 15 people on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Larry D. Curtis

3 motions filed to prevent Chad Daybell from facing death penalty during trial

The legal team for Chad Daybell have filed three motions to remove the death penalty as a possibility in his murder trial next year.

2 hours ago

kids in crosswalk...

Katija Stjepovic

Trauma experts explain how people can avoid getting hit by a car

Auto pedestrian accidents can be dangerous. After all, a person risks lifelong injuries if they're hit by a large vehicle.

2 hours ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Man fatally shot after approaching deputy with ‘large blunt object,’ Wasatch County Sheriff’s say

An early morning chase of a man with an active arrest warrant ended with him being fatally shot by a deputy Thursday.

2 hours ago

Microshelthers being built in Salt Lake City at 300 South and 600 West. (Utah’s Office of Homeles...

Shelby Lofton

State leaders announce more shelters, beds available to homeless people this winter

Utah leaders said they will have more shelter beds this winter, as they'll be cracking down on anti-camping laws. This comes as a new micro shelter community at 300 South and 600 West is nearing completion.

2 hours ago

7 police officers graduate...

Karah Brackin

SLPD welcomes new officers

The Salt Lake City Police Department graduated several new officers Thursday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Teen accused of stabbing student 5 times at Utah high school