Teen accused of stabbing student 5 times at Utah high school

WEST JORDAN — A 15-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another student at Copper Hills High School multiple times with a butterfly knife.

The boy was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Juvenile Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and two counts of threatening to use a weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor. KSL.com is not naming the teen at this time.

On Nov. 2, West Jordan police responded to the high school parking lot on a report of a stabbing. Officers found a student lying on the ground with a large amount of blood, according to charging documents. The boy, whose age was not released, was taken to a local hospital “where he underwent two emergency surgeries to address five stab wounds on his left side,” the charges state.

Police later stated the victim was “stable.”

As officers sorted out what had allegedly happened, they learned there had been a fistfight at the school earlier in the day between two groups of teens, the charges state. The 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing the victim was also involved in that fight, investigators stated.

School surveillance video showed the two groups exchanging words as they approached each other, and the 15-year-old “throwing a closed fist punch at another juvenile,” according to the charges. The teen knocks the other boy to the ground and continues to punch him, the charges state, before both sides disengage and walk away.

Approximately 90 minutes later, the 15-year-old is walking near the school entrance when he spots some of the same teens involved in the first fight. A boy in the other group then knocks the 15-year-old boy down, the charges state. The teen gets up, sees the victim approaching, and in surveillance video “is seen making stabbing motions” to the victim’s torso on the left side, according to the charges.

Three other teens confront the 15-year-old who points his knife at them before running off. When he was taken into custody, a knife with blood on it was found in his pocket, police stated.

As of Thursday, the 15-year-old was the only boy who had been booked into juvenile detention, but West Jordan police say their investigation is continuing.