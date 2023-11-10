On the Site:
Cottonwood Heights fire displaces 15

Nov 9, 2023, 7:54 PM

(Unified Fire Authority)...

(Unified Fire Authority)

(Unified Fire Authority)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A structure fire at an apartment complex in Cottonwood Heights displaced 15 people on Thursday, according to Sarah Martin, regional communications director of the American Red Cross.

Kelly Bird, public information officer for the Unified Fire Authority, said calls were received at 3:26 p.m. reporting the fire at 2354 E. 6895 South.

Bird said that the fire spread through the insulation in the attic of the eight-unit, two-story building. The fire impacted the units on the upper floor, but only smoke got into the lower units, he said.

Fire crews on scene pulled “quite a bit” of ceiling from the upper floor, Bird said. The structure is fine, according to Bird, but there is “surface damage on the walls and ceilings.”

There were no injuries reported and no children or pets impacted, both Martin and Bird said.

Crews from the Unified Fire Authority, Murray Fire Department and Sandy Fire Department responded, according to Bird.

(Unified Fire Authority)

The Red Cross was providing “food, clothing, and financial assistance where needed,” Martin said.

Bird said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation but that there was no indication of any suspicious activity involved.

