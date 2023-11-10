On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Brighton, Solitude moving to paid parking reservation system this season

Nov 9, 2023, 10:12 PM | Updated: 10:34 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Ski season is officially kicking off Friday in Utah, with the early opening of Solitude Mountain Resort — the first ski resort to open this season in Utah and the resort’s earliest opening in a decade.

But getting to some resorts will look different this year as they move to paid parking reservations to curb canyon traffic and clogged parking lots. Brighton Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort are each moving to the same reservation system already used by Alta Ski Area.

Solitude considers new parking reservation system as it readies for offseason changes

At Alta this week, skiers and snowboarders flocked to the mountain for a few pre-season runs. Magnus Peterson and a couple of friends said they spent nearly every afternoon this week at Alta.

“Getting stoked, only like two more weeks,” Peterson said.

For Alta, the countdown is actually just one week for a Nov. 17 opening. And while Peterson was stoked about snow, he wasn’t looking forward to canyon traffic.

“It could be horrible on the wrong day,” he said.

Utah resort delays opening day, some unsure when to open after mild October

Peterson is a season pass holder at both Alta and Brighton. He’s had to make parking reservations at Alta on the weekends for the past few years, but it’s still been a free-for-all at Brighton.

“Getting up the canyon has been a big problem for a long time now,” he said. Peterson described how it had taken hours to get up to the resort.

That’s why Brighton is taking a cue from resorts like Alta and implementing paid parking reservations.

“It’s just getting busier and busier year after year,” said Jared Winkler, Brighton Resort’s director of marketing. “We definitely saw what other resorts were doing with the parking reservations and pay parking, and we decided it’s time for us to make a change.”

Starting Dec. 1, anyone looking to ride at Brighton will need to make an online reservation if they are heading up to the resort on any day between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Winkler explained that reservations will open up several weeks in advance but will also be available on the day as people cancel their reservations. The cost for parking will be $20, but it will be free for Brighton season pass holders and carpoolers with three or more people in their vehicle.

Sandy officials looking for solutions dealing with ski traffic blocking roads

Next to Brighton, Solitude is also switching to reservations on weekends and holidays beginning Dec. 15. The cost is $35 but free for cars with four or more people. Like with Brighton, parking at Solitude will open to everyone at 1 p.m. as spaces are available.

During other days of the week, Solitude will still charge $35 on-site for non-carpoolers, but will not require reservations.

According to both resorts, Brighton, Solitude, and Ikon season pass holders can ride the UTA bus up the canyon for free. Parking at the mouth of the canyon and riding a UTA bus up remains an option for everyone, regardless of if they have a pass.

“The main goal is to alleviate stress from the canyon, hopefully,” Winkler said. “People get up there, they’ll get to the resort, they’ll have a skiing experience they expect.”

Alta Ski Area has already seen that benefit.

Communications manager Andria Huskinson said this will be the resort’s third season with parking reservations. They require reservations on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, and early morning every day between 6 and 8 a.m.

Huskinson said they’ve been very happy with the reservation system and said it’s been successful.

“It has worked out great. Our skiers like it a lot,” she said. “Everyone’s not rushing to get up the canyon to get a parking spot first thing in the morning.”

Peterson is on board with the expanded parking reservations.

“I just think that the consolidation of people in cars will totally help out with the traffic a whole lot,” he said.

Skiers like him look forward to focusing less on the drive, and more on the turns.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

snow at Snowbird...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

Utah resort delays opening day, some unsure when to open after mild October

A storm that moved through Utah on Tuesday dumped as much as 11 inches of snow at Alta Ski Area, the latest of a handful of off-and-on systems that have pelted Utah's mountains with snow since early September.

7 hours ago

Green loop pop-up...

Katija Stjepovic

More public comment requested for SLC Green Loop project

The city is still asking residents to share their thoughts as they move forward with a big project that will create more green spaces downtown.

7 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Cherry Peak Ski Resort starts winter preparations early

Cherry Peak Ski Resort, in northern Utah, is getting a jump in its preparations for the upcoming ski season.

8 days ago

Canyons sticker...

Katija Stjepovic

Cottonwood Canyons sticker program is underway

Dozens of people lined up Wednesday to get their cars inspected, stickered, and cleared for the canyons ahead of winter and ski season.

8 days ago

FILE PHOTO (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

Mark Jones

Hunter goes missing, found safe the next day in Box Elder County

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old hunter was safely reunited with his hunting party on Saturday after becoming separated earlier in the weekend.

11 days ago

(San Juan County Search and Rescue)...

Mark Jones

Hiker in San Juan County stuck for 12 hours as emergency personnel work to free him

The San Juan County Search and Rescue team was called out Friday to assist hiker stuck in the Generic Crack Climbing Route in Indian Creek.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Brighton, Solitude moving to paid parking reservation system this season