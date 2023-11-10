On the Site:
Verizon service restored after users report outages across Intermountain West

Nov 10, 2023, 6:07 AM | Updated: 9:17 am

FILE: A general view of a Verizon store on September 15, 2022 in Levittown, New York, United States...

FILE: A general view of a Verizon store on September 15, 2022 in Levittown, New York, United States. Many families along with businesses are suffering the effects of inflation as the economy is dictating a change in spending habits. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — Verizon customers across several states reported outages Friday morning.

KSL viewers in Salt Lake, Utah and Box Elder counties reported not having service for phone calls, with social media users adding that parts of Denver and Nampa, Idaho, were without service.

The outage also impacted the phones of the KSL Today team. Their phones read “SOS only” or “No Service” throughout the morning.

According to Downdetector.com, Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise and Meridian, Idaho, were the areas with the most reported outages.

(Downdetector.com)

A Verizon spokesperson confirmed there was a service issue that impacted some Verizon customers in Utah early Friday morning.

“The issue has been resolved and service has been restored,” the spokesperson said. “Any customers still experiencing issues are encouraged to restart their phone.”

Local News

