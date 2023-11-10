Verizon service restored after users report outages across Intermountain West

SALT LAKE CITY — Verizon customers across several states reported outages Friday morning.

KSL viewers in Salt Lake, Utah and Box Elder counties reported not having service for phone calls, with social media users adding that parts of Denver and Nampa, Idaho, were without service.

The outage also impacted the phones of the KSL Today team. Their phones read “SOS only” or “No Service” throughout the morning.

According to Downdetector.com, Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise and Meridian, Idaho, were the areas with the most reported outages.

A Verizon spokesperson confirmed there was a service issue that impacted some Verizon customers in Utah early Friday morning.

“The issue has been resolved and service has been restored,” the spokesperson said. “Any customers still experiencing issues are encouraged to restart their phone.”

Can you hear me now? Good! Thanks to Casey Scott… we’ve got service again! Once my bars showed up again, Casey said to turn the phone on and off and it worked – that’s a jack-of-all-trades right there helping out!@caseyscotttv @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/pAPUnc2SVb — Dan Spindle KSL (@DanSpindleKSL) November 10, 2023

We’re working to get information on what appears to be a pretty widespread Verizon outage across the Intermountain West – I’ve seen reports from people in Colorado, Idaho and here in Utah… Is your phone working? KSL Today is on!https://t.co/eklSKYg07t — Dan Spindle KSL (@DanSpindleKSL) November 10, 2023

A @Verizon outage this morning in #Utah. Anyone experiencing issues with the outage? pic.twitter.com/aWFpvdRfbQ — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) November 10, 2023

This Verizon rep and I established that the network is down and then he goes to send me a "text confirmation" and asks me if I received it yet. Bro. The network is down. I'm not receiving ANYTHING at all, an undertstanding I thought we had already established. — Colton Xavier (@ColtonXavier) November 10, 2023

@Verizon down for everyone else in Utah? — Cody Brown (@dyna_saurus_rex) November 10, 2023