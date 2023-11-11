On the Site:
CRIME

SWAT team called to domestic violence incident in West Jordan

Nov 10, 2023, 7:46 PM | Updated: 7:47 pm

The suspect being taken into custody by West Jordan police and SWAT (Courtesy: Nichole Laforett)

BY LUKE SEAVER


WEST JORDAN — A domestic violence call in West Jordan Friday afternoon resulted in no injuries and one arrest.

Detective Rhonda Fields of the West Jordan Police Department said that units from WJPD and West Jordan SWAT responded to the call shortly after noon. The incident took place near 7950 S. Big Sycamore Drive.

Fields said that officers “made contact with an adult male via video surveillance” and were later able to reach him by cellphone. The man told them he was “being held against his will by a woman,” Fields said.

The man was later able to exit the residence, and after several hours of calling to her the woman, too, exited the residence at approximately 3:47 p.m., Fields said.

The woman, identified by WJPD as Christina Buchanan, 29, was taken into custody and after hospital evaluation was booked into jail on domestic violence charges and for outstanding arrest warrants, WJPD said in a social media post.

No injuries were sustained during the incident. The man declined a medical evaluation, Fields said.

According to court documents, Buchanan was arrested on charges of assault under similar circumstances earlier in November.

