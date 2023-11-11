On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Motorcyclist killed after being stuck by a car in Ogden

Nov 10, 2023, 8:44 PM

Ogden City Police patch. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Ogden City Police patch. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A motorcyclist was killed after a car crashed into him while making a turn Friday evening.

According to Ogden police, the crash happened at approximately 5:31 p.m. at the intersection of 900 Wall Ave.


The passenger car made a left-hand turn as the 54-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Ave, fatally striking the motorcyclist.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for major injuries, but he passed away at the hospital.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Motorcyclist killed after being stuck by a car in Ogden