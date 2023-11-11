Motorcyclist killed after being stuck by a car in Ogden

OGDEN — A motorcyclist was killed after a car crashed into him while making a turn Friday evening.

According to Ogden police, the crash happened at approximately 5:31 p.m. at the intersection of 900 Wall Ave.



The passenger car made a left-hand turn as the 54-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Ave, fatally striking the motorcyclist.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for major injuries, but he passed away at the hospital.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.