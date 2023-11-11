Mapleton police officer off force, charged in domestic violence assault case

MAPLETON — An officer is off the force after he was charged this week in a domestic violence assault case.

According to court and jail documents, Orem police officers responded Tuesday evening to the home of 24-year-old Mapleton police Officer Shaun Comsa on a report of arguing and discovered bruising on the alleged victim.

“While speaking to the victim, she stated that he had bruise marks on her wrist and the rear of her left leg from being grabbed in the past day,” the probable cause statement read. “She stated she also had a bruise mark on the left side of her ribs. Officers observed the locations she stated had been injured, resulting in minimal bruising being observed.”

The woman, the documents stated, told officers she had “attempted to leave, resulting in Comsa grabbing her and trying to push her outside.”

The documents also said the woman reported that Comsa had grabbed and ripped her pants, kept her phone for a time, and even started stabbing the couch with a knife during an argument.

Comsa, according to the documents, admitted to stabbing the couch “due to his anger” and said he had grabbed the woman “due to her attempting to leave and believing she would grab items to throw at him.”

Comsa was arrested and subsequently charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence damage to or interruption of a communication device, and domestic violence property damage or destruction, all class B misdemeanors.

According to Mapleton police Chief John Jackson, Comsa was placed on administrative leave pending termination on Wednesday, but Comsa ultimately resigned.

He said the details would also be provided by the agency that oversees police certifications.

Ashlee Taylor, executive director of The Refuge Utah, said advocates see all too many cases where suddenly the violence boils over and she urged family members and friends to follow their gut instincts.

“A lot of times when we see individuals that are seeking out help, it has been a slow process,” Taylor said. “There have been many instances and many things that have happened where someone is trying to gain that power and control over them, and then finally something major happens that makes them seek out help.”

Taylor said conversations with trained case workers can help bring problems to light.

“It does happen more than we know, and there are resources for help,” Taylor said. “Often it starts small and starts with the little things and it can progress and get worse, so just realizing to look for those little patterns of power and control and to make sure we’re modeling those healthy relationships within our families.”

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.