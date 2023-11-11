On the Site:
No serious injuries in crash at Garland intersection

Nov 11, 2023, 9:39 AM

(Garland Fire Department)...

(Garland Fire Department)

(Garland Fire Department)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

GARLAND, Box Elder County A crash at a four-way intersection in Garland Friday night resulted in significant damage to the two vehicles involved but no serious injuries.

“Miraculously, everyone walked away with minor injuries and no one was transported via ambulance,” the Garland Fire Department said in a social media post.

The response included units from Garland FD, the Garland Tremonton Police Department, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, and Tremonton Ambulance, according to the post.

(Garland Fire Department)

Before these units arrived, three off-duty firefighters from Garland FD and other people in the area of the crash provided assistance to the drivers, the post said.

According to Garland FD, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

