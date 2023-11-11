On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Riverton family honors veterans with patriotic light display

Nov 11, 2023, 10:26 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

RIVERTON — A husband and wife are paying tribute to veterans with the kind of display you normally see during Christmas, and they’re inviting the whole community to enjoy the patriotic presentation this weekend.

The Eaton family wanted to do something different from the usual light shows that spring up this time of year, and it’s bringing tears to people’s eyes as they visit and pay tribute to veterans in their own lives.

Drawing in the whole neighborhood, flashes of red, white, and blue light up Brandi and Aaron Eaton’s house on the aptly named Admiral Drive.

A group of people gathered and stood across the street Friday night, watching the lights in awe. Brandi and Aaron spent countless hours printing 3-D parts and stringing thousands of lights to create the display.

Aaron programmed the lights to move to music, morphing into designs like the Statue of Liberty and the American flag.

Brandi said they usually put up these lights for Christmas, but this year she wanted to do something special for Veterans Day.

“I want to unite us. We’re all so divided, you know?” she explained. “And because of these veterans, and because of everything that they’ve done in our country.”

Brandi’s late father was in the Air Force, and then the Air National Guard, and she said her grandpa was also a veteran. Two of her brothers-in-law are also in the military.

For a holiday that is usually only celebrated on one day of the year, Brandi wanted to turn it into a whole week of patriotism.

“These veterans, they don’t get the recognition I think they deserve,” she said.

On Friday evening, Tina McCafferty pulled up with her family.

This was her second trip to the light display this week.

“I’m like, oh my gosh, my kids need to see this! Because I think it is so important,” she said of her reaction the first time around.

On her second visit, Tina’s 15-year-old daughter Sydney stood by her, taking in the lights and watching the projector presentation which included photos of events like 9/11 and of Brandi’s family members.

Tina, who hosts a podcast interviewing veterans called “We The People, Our American Story,” started to think of veterans she knows and has met.

“I have someone that I’ve talked to, he’s a Marine. And a month into deployment, he stepped on an IED and lost both of his legs, and his vision,” she said. “And he said, ‘I would do it again.’”

Listening to the stories she’s heard, Tina said it’s impossible to comprehend.

“I am so grateful for those… for those men and women that put their lives on the line for us,” she said, getting choked up as she spoke.

With heavy stories of war and sacrifice in mind, everyone who stopped by took a solemn moment to reflect, to appreciate, and to pay tribute to the men and women who serve and have served.

“I just want to honor them,” Brandi said. “Let them know that they’re appreciated.”

The Eaton home is on Admiral Drive in Riverton. The Eatons will run the display with music from 5:30 to about 9:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Courtesy: Hannah Brianne Worton)...

Luke Seaver

Truck burns at Ogden 7-Eleven

A truck caught fire near the gas pumps of a 7-Eleven in Ogden Friday night.

3 hours ago

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

Luke Seaver

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with car in Clinton

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Clinton on Saturday sent the motorcyclist to the hospital.

4 hours ago

(Santa Clara–Ivins Fire and Rescue)...

Luke Seaver

Rollover crash in Washington County causes serious injuries; DUI suspected

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Old Highway 91 in Washington County Friday night left two passengers with serious injuries.

5 hours ago

(Garland Fire Department)...

Luke Seaver

No serious injuries in crash at Garland intersection

A crash at a four-way intersection in Garland Friday night resulted in significant damage to the two vehicles involved but no serious injuries.

7 hours ago

Shaun Comsa, in the Mapleton police officer uniform....

Andrew Adams

Mapleton police officer off force, charged in domestic violence assault case

A Mapleton police officer is off the force after he was charged this week in a domestic violence assault case.

18 hours ago

Ogden City Police patch. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist killed after being stuck by a car in Ogden

A motorcyclist was killed after a car crashed into him while making a turn Friday evening.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Riverton family honors veterans with patriotic light display