Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with car in Clinton
Nov 11, 2023, 12:24 PM
(Utah Department of Transportation)
CLINTON — A crash between a car and motorcycle in Clinton on Saturday sent the motorcyclist to the hospital.
The crash took place outside a Jiffy Lube at 1953 N. 2000 West, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Ronnie Aldridge of the Clinton Police Department said that that the motorcycle struck the car as the car made a left turn.
According to Aldridge, the motorcyclist was hospitalized with “substantial but non-life-threatening injuries.”
There are no related road closures as of about 12:15 p.m., Aldridge said.
Aldridge said that speed may have been a factor in the crash, but that impairment likely was not.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.