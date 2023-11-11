Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with car in Clinton

CLINTON — A crash between a car and motorcycle in Clinton on Saturday sent the motorcyclist to the hospital.

The crash took place outside a Jiffy Lube at 1953 N. 2000 West, according to ­­the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Ronnie Aldridge of the Clinton Police Department said that that the motorcycle struck the car as the car made a left turn.

According to Aldridge, the motorcyclist was hospitalized with “substantial but non-life-threatening injuries.”

There are no related road closures as of about 12:15 p.m., Aldridge said.

Aldridge said that speed may have been a factor in the crash, but that impairment likely was not.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.