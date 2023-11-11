Rollover crash in Washington County causes serious injuries; DUI suspected

SANTA CLARA — A single-vehicle rollover crash on Old Highway 91 in Washington County Friday night left two passengers with serious injuries.

Santa Clara–Ivins Fire and Rescue said in a social media post Saturday that they responded to the incident, along with units from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Clara–Ivins Public Safety, around 5 p.m. The crash took place between mile markers 11 and 12 on Old Highway 91, the post said.

Sgt. Lucas Alfred of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash was “impairment and speed related.”

The car traveled approximately 80 yards off the highway, Alfred said.

According to Alfred, the two passengers, one male and one female, have both been hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The probable cause statement says the woman suffered a broken hand, while the man suffered a fractured spine, a broken sternum and a broken right hand.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as Salvador Mejia Jr. was taken into custody for investigation of DUI. Alfred also tells KSL that the driver also has had two warrants out for his arrest, dating back to August 2022.

In addition to the two warrants, Mejia Jr. was also booked for investigation of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injuries. Additionally, he was also booked for investigation of open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

The investigation is still ongoing.