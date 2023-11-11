On the Site:
Truck burns at Ogden 7-Eleven

Nov 11, 2023, 1:16 PM

(Courtesy: Hannah Brianne Worton)

(Courtesy: Hannah Brianne Worton)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

OGDEN —  A truck caught fire near the gas pumps of a 7-Eleven in Ogden Friday night.

The fire was reported at approximately 5:14 p.m. at 2105 Wall Avenue, said Lt. Cameron Stiver of the Ogden Police Department.

According to Stiver, an Ogden PD officer who happened to be driving by first reported the incident to dispatch. The officer then “ran to turn the gas pumps off,” Stiver said.

The Ogden Fire Department said that the 7-Eleven was evacuated while the pumps were turned off and the fire was put out. There was no damage to the building and no injuries, Ogden FD said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

