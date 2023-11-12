Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child

BOISE — A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison earlier for transporting a child across state lines, including Utah, with the intent to sexually abuse the child, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

On Nov. 1, Chris Hamburg’s victim gave a victim impact statement in court. The victim said, “You stole every bit of peace and contentment, from my childhood…from my entire life. My struggles continue, daily.”

Around 1990, according to court documents, Hamburg began dating the victim’s mother. A short time later, Hamburg moved into the family’s home in Washington where the abuse began.

The news release states the abuse began when the victim was 8 or 9 years of age and continued until she was 11. The abuse resumed when the victim was 13. In both cases, the victim gave birth to a son.

Family moved to cities in Utah and Idaho

For more than a decade, Hamburg moved the family to cities in Utah and Idaho. The news release states the abuse continued until the victim was in her early 20s.

In 2021, the victim reported the abuse to the FBI and the Boise Police Department. From there, the FBI obtained a warrant to collect Hamburg’s DNA. According to the news release, paternity testing confirmed that Hamburg fathered the victim’s children.

During the sentencing, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said, “I would have a hard time coming up with a case that is more horrific than this one.”

As a result of this case, law enforcement personnel remind victims of similar crimes that they stand ready to help.

“Our detectives spent a year and a half seeking justice for the victim in this horrific crime and we feel it’s important to commend her for her bravery in coming forward and for her participation in this process. It is a difficult but worthy endeavor,” said Boise police Lt. Terry Weir. “We remind all victims that it’s never too late to report crimes of this nature.”