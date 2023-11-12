On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
'Armed and dangerous' shooting suspect turns himself into Millard County Police

Nov 12, 2023

BY MATT BROOKS, KSL.COM


UPDATE: Millard County Sheriff’s office notified the public that Zachary Pikavit turned himself in and is safely in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

MEADOW, Millard County — Police in Millard County are on the lookout for a man they say is a suspect in a shooting on Saturday, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office said. The man is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

On Saturday, Millard County deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the Meadow area, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office said. The condition of the shooting victim has not yet been released.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is identified as Zachary Pikyavit, 31. He has long black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, jeans and a bandana.

The public is urged to not make contact with Pikyavit, who “is considered armed and dangerous” but to call 911 or to call the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at 435-743-5302.

