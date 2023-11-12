Police: One fatally shot, another critical in Ogden shootings

OGDEN — One man is dead, and another critically injured after alleged shootings in Ogden on Sunday morning.

At 10:46 a.m., police received a call about a shooting and began searching for the suspected shooter near 30th Street and Madison Avenue.

When they arrived to the initial scene, they found the first victim deceased. The injured victim was found nearby, but Police could not confirm whether the two victims were connected to each other or to the same shooter.

The injured victim was escorted to the hospital by police and is now in surgery.

At approximately 11:47 a.m, Police said there had been another shooting around the same area. It is unclear at this time whether the second victim was hit in that shooting, or if it was unrelated.

Ogden Police Department announced the death of the first victim in a press release at 1:14 p.m, and that the 700th block of 30th Street was closed while they search for evidence and investigate.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.