On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Police: One fatally shot, another critical in Ogden shootings

Nov 12, 2023, 11:50 AM | Updated: 1:55 pm

Emergency lights...

(Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — One man is dead, and another critically injured after alleged shootings in Ogden on Sunday morning.

At 10:46 a.m., police received a call about a shooting and began searching for the suspected shooter near 30th Street and Madison Avenue.

When they arrived to the initial scene, they found the first victim deceased. The injured victim was found nearby, but Police could not confirm whether the two victims were connected to each other or to the same shooter.

The injured victim was escorted to the hospital by police and is now in surgery.

 

At approximately 11:47 a.m, Police said there had been another shooting around the same area. It is unclear at this time whether the second victim was hit in that shooting, or if it was unrelated.

Ogden Police Department announced the death of the first victim in a press release at 1:14 p.m, and that the 700th block of 30th Street was closed while they search for evidence and investigate.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Man with messy hair and a red shirt...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Utah man guilty of murder in 2018 restaurant shooting

A man who fired fatal shots at a West Jordan Rancherito's five years ago was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

2 days ago

The scene of the officer involved incident on 9000 S Monroe Street. (KSL TV)...

Cary Schwanitz, Larry D. Curtis, and Michael Houck, KSL TV

16-year-old dies after being shot by Sandy police after crashing in stolen car

A person was shot by police after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist in a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

3 days ago

Davis County Sheriff Deputies investigate a shooting at Antelope Island on Nov. 8, 2023. (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace, Lindsay Aerts, Andrew Adams, and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

One injured in shooting on Antelope Island, suspected shooter in custody

One person was injured in a shooting and another person was taken into custody on Antelope Island Wednesday.

4 days ago

Video from DPS chopper...

Shelby Lofton

‘We make this safer for everybody’: DPS chopper invaluable tool in tracking, stopping suspects

A newly released aerial video obtained by KSL TV served as key pieces of evidence in an officer-involved incident that resulted in the death of a police dog.

5 days ago

FILE — An airplane sits at a gate at LaGuardia Airport on April 26, 2021 in New York City. (Phot...

MEAD GRUVER, DAVID KOENIG and LOLITA BALDOR Associated Press

Utah filing: Pilot accused of threatening to shoot a airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer

A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

10 days ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Officers shoot and kill man wielding swords after domestic violence call

A man police say advanced on officers while wielding two swords was shot and killed on Halloween night.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Police: One fatally shot, another critical in Ogden shootings