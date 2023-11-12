Man hospitalized after paragliding accident Sunday morning

LEHI — A paragliding accident sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 9600 W. Airpark Road in Utah County around 10:24 a.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, says the victim is a male in his mid 20s.

Additionally, Cannon says LifeFlight was canceled, and the victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. As such, Cannon says the injuries are likely non-life-threatening.

Cannon also says the paraglider was found about 200 feet from the road. He says emergency personnel typically receive about six calls a year for similar incidents.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.