Hundreds enjoy start of ski season, Solitude first resort to open

SOLITUDE — Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders alike waited in line, hopping on the ski lift one by one Sunday at Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“I’m stoked for this season,” said avid snowboarder Andres Dominguez III. “I was surprised, I didn’t know (Solitude) was going to be open this weekend. As soon as I heard they were going to be open I hit up my friends…and we drove up.”

People of all ages and levels came to the resort Sunday, including Fabio Da Silva.

“It is my first time skiing,” he said.

Da Silva added he watched YouTube videos before going.

“I booked up some lessons, I have (it) on the 17th actually,” he said.

Youngsters take to the ski trails

Drew Merriman and Carter Dickinson, both 7 years old, told KSL they were happy to be back skiing.

Merriman said his favorite part is “going fast and hitting all the jumps.”

He had a GoPro camera attached to his helmet and plans to make a video out of the footage.

Dickinson admits he was “a little” scared going down the mountain, but had fun during his visit.

“It’s fun, it’s good, it’s playful,” he said.

Despite warm temperatures in the forecast, Solitude is the first resort to open, while others kicking off their season next Friday. Some even pushing back their opening dates.

Resort felt confident about opening

Travis Holland, spokesperson for the resort, said thanks to the work of their team, they felt confident about opening early.

“It’s been a lot of snow making mixed with a lot of natural snow, we started to evaluate conditions and we thought why not,” he said. “We have some really die-hard locals down in the valley that just can’t wait to get back up the mountain and conditions are going to allow it so we’re going to spin the lifts for them.”

Dominguez III noticed there was not a lot of snow on the mountain. However, he was just happy to have the season start.

“As long as you’re up on the mountain, getting some sunlight getting some exercise that’s what matters to me,” he said.

Holland said the resort will be closed Monday through Thursday and reopen Friday, hoping to move operations to seven days a week soon. For more information about the resort, click here.

Below is a list of each resort and their opening days according to Ski Utah. All dates are subject to change:

Alta Ski Area – TBA

– TBA Beaver Mountain – TBA

– TBA Brian Head Resort – Nov. 17, 2023

– Nov. 17, 2023 Brighton Resort – TBA

– TBA Cherry Peak Resort – TBA

– TBA Deer Valley Resort – Dec. 2, 2023

– Dec. 2, 2023 Eagle Point Resort – Dec. 15, 2023

– Dec. 15, 2023 Nordic Valley – Dec. 2, 2023

– Dec. 2, 2023 Park City Mountain – Nov. 17, 2023

– Nov. 17, 2023 Powder Mountain – TBA

– TBA Snowbasin Resort – Nov. 24, 2023

– Nov. 24, 2023 Snowbird – Nov. 30, 2023

– Nov. 30, 2023 Solitude Mountain Resort – Open

– Open Sundance Mountain Resort – Dec. 2, 2023

– Dec. 2, 2023 Woodward Park City – Nov. 18, 2023