Semi carrying apples overturns while taking a curve on the Interstate 80/84 split

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol says a semi traveling eastbound on the Interstate 80/84 split was going too fast for the curve and overturned Sunday.

The UHP says no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved. The incident occurred between mileposts 115 and 119 The westbound ramp to I-84 was blocked.

Additionally, the UHP says the ramp was shut down for several hours.