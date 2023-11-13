On the Site:
Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash that closed Bangerter Highway

Nov 12, 2023, 5:18 PM | Updated: 5:19 pm

A 82-year-old woman who was injured Thursday in a crash on Bangerter Highway has died.

BY MARK JONES


TAYLORSVILLE — An 82-year-old woman who was injured in vehicle crash on Thursday has died, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.

Patricia Shosted was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, Keith Shosted, 82.

The crash occurred near 5300 S. Bangerter Highway. Police say their vehicle struck a concrete barrier around 9:45 a.m. Both were taken to the hospital following the crash. Keith Shosted died a short time later at the hospitial.

Police say Patricia Shosted died Friday night.

The accident forced the closure of southbound lanes along Bangerter Highway at 4700 South.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash that closed Bangerter Highway