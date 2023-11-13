Vacant gravel pit office is a total loss after fire Saturday night

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Unified Fire says a vacant gravel pit office building is a complete loss following a fire Saturday night in Cottonwood Heights.

Fire officials say the fire occurred at 6733 S. Wasatch Drive. Emergency personnel were first notified of the fire just after 10 p.m.

According to Kelly Bird, with Unified Fire, the fire spread to a conveyer belt of a rock-sorting machine, which is also a complete loss. Bird also says the closest fire hydrant was 800 feet away with low pressure.

Because of the low pressure, crews were only able to use two hoses, which made them go on the defensive. No other structures were threatened.

Bird says crews were battling the fire all night. There were no injuries reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to Bird.