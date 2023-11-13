Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transport after massive fire closes interstate
Nov 13, 2023, 7:05 AM
(Caltrans District 7 via X)
Nov 13, 2023, 7:05 AM
(Caltrans District 7 via X)
The congressional delegations from Nebraska and Iowa have thrown their support behind legislation that would return land to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska that the federal government took decades ago but never developed.
32 minutes ago
Krispy Kreme is celebrating “World Kindness Day” today by giving out an extra sweet promotion.
1 hour ago
Five U.S. service members were killed in an aircraft crash during a training flight in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, according to a statement from U.S. European Command.
13 hours ago
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is suspending his presidential campaign, he announced in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.
15 hours ago
Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, apparently aspires to be a member of Congress.
16 hours ago
'The Marvels' finished No. 1 at the box office in its opening weekend but grossed just $47 million in domestic sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
17 hours ago
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.