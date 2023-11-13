Man killed in crash on I-15 in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK — State troopers say a man died in a crash that has closed several lanes on southbound Interstate 15 in Utah County.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the man was driving Monday morning and crashed into the right concrete barrier. He got out of his vehicle and, for a reason troopers are investigating, walked out in front of traffic and was hit.

Troopers temporarily shut down all lanes Monday morning but were able to reopen the HOV lane. Massive delays built up on I-15 through Lehi and on surrounding city streets throughout the morning.

Roden said a passenger who was in the first car left the scene but was later located and troopers were talking to that person. Crews hoped to reopen more lanes before 11 a.m. Monday.

UHP tells me this is a fatal crash involving two vehicles. They will work to open lanes as soon as possible. https://t.co/Ap0zn7bYEZ — Katija Stjepovic (@KSLKatija) November 13, 2023

If you can avoid traveling in/around Lehi, Saratoga Springs and American Fork this morning, try to do so. It could take several hours for the delays to clear out. https://t.co/4o7csizFjX — KSL Traffic Center (@KSLTraffic) November 13, 2023

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.