On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man killed in crash on I-15 in American Fork

Nov 13, 2023, 8:22 AM | Updated: 9:12 am

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — State troopers say a man died in a crash that has closed several lanes on southbound Interstate 15 in Utah County.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the man was driving Monday morning and crashed into the right concrete barrier. He got out of his vehicle and, for a reason troopers are investigating, walked out in front of traffic and was hit.

Troopers temporarily shut down all lanes Monday morning but were able to reopen the HOV lane. Massive delays built up on I-15 through Lehi and on surrounding city streets throughout the morning.

Roden said a passenger who was in the first car left the scene but was later located and troopers were talking to that person. Crews hoped to reopen more lanes before 11 a.m. Monday.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church o...

Josh Ellis

President M. Russell Ballard dies at age 95

Elder M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has died.

4 hours ago

The new Utah flag flies beneath the state's historical flag at the Utah Capitol on July 9. A recent...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah has a new flag, but you can now view the 7,000 ideas that missed the cut

A recently completed state collection provides access to the more than 7,000 possible new flag designs that were submitted in 2022.

5 hours ago

A Unified Fire tent at the Riverton Days event. Unified Fire says a vacant gravel pit office buildi...

Mark Jones

Vacant gravel pit office is a total loss after fire Saturday night

Unified Fire says a vacant gravel pit office building is a complete loss following a fire Saturday night in Cottonwood Heights.

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash that closed Bangerter Highway

TAYLORSVILLE — An 82-year-old woman who was injured in vehicle crash on Thursday has died, according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Patricia Shosted was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, Keith Shosted, 82. The crash occurred near 5300 S. Bangerter Highway. Police say their vehicle struck a concrete barrier around 9:45 a.m. […]

18 hours ago

A semi carrying apples overturned while taking a curve on the Interstate 80/84 split Sunday. (Utah ...

Mark Jones

Semi carrying apples overturns while taking a curve on the Interstate 80/84 split

The Utah Highway Patrol says a semi traveling eastbound on the Interstate 80/84 split was going too fast for the curve and overturned Sunday.

18 hours ago

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders alike waited in line, hopping on the ski lift one by one Sunday...

Brianna Chavez

Hundreds enjoy start of ski season, Solitude first resort to open

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders alike waited in line, hopping on the ski lift one by one Sunday at Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Man killed in crash on I-15 in American Fork