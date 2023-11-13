On the Site:
Utah Falls Back A Few Spots In AP Top 25 After Close Loss To Washington

Nov 13, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah came up short in a hard-fought battle in Seattle with Washington and dropped a few spots in the latest AP Top 25.

The Utes gave the Huskies about all they could handle, but in the end didn’t have enough fire power to push ahead. Utah’s loss this week eliminates them from any three-peat hopes in the Pac-12 Title race.

It’s no secret the Utes are very beat up and have had to be creative to reach their now 7-3 record for the 2023 season. It’s been an impressive feat despite not making a third consecutive trip to Las Vegas, but Utah has two more games against a tough Arizona team and Colorado they will need to finish strong in.

 

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18.

Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

The Utes climbed one spot after taking down USC in the Coliseum to No. 13 but fell back to No. 18 after getting worked at home by the Ducks.

After a dominant and fairly well-rounded performance against ASU last weekend, Utah jumped up to No. 13, but fell after a hard-fought loss this weekend to Washington to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25.

 

AP Top 25: Week Of 11/12/23

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Michigan (10-0)
  3. Ohio State (10-0)
  4. Florida State (10-0)
  5. Washington (10-0)
  6. Oregon (9-1)
  7. Texas (9-1)
  8. Alabama (9-1)
  9. Louisville (9-1)
  10. Oregon State (8-2)
  11. Missouri (8-2)
  12. Penn State (8-2)
  13. Ole Miss (8-2)
  14. Oklahoma (8-2)
  15. LSU (7-3)
  16. Utah (7-3)
  17. Tulane (9-1)
  18. James Madisan (10-0)
  19. Arizona (7-3)
  20. Notre Dame (7-3)
  21. Tennessee (7-3)
  22. North Carolina (8-2)
  23. Kansas State (7-3)
  24. Oklahoma State (7-3)
  25. Liberty (10-0)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

