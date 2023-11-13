Time, Network Announced For Utah Vs. Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY- Much like last week, the Utes were on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their matchup with Arizona this weekend.

Utah versus Arizona now has a time and network announced as the Utes round the corner into the last two games of their 2023 season.

The Utes will be looking for another bounce back game against the Wildcats after suffering a close loss this past weekend to No. 5 Washington.

What Time, Network Is Utah Vs. Arizona?

The Utes and Wildcats will kick off as follows:

Time: 12:30 pm MT

12:30 pm MT Network: Pac-12 Networks

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18.

Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

The Utes climbed one spot after taking down USC in the Coliseum to No. 13 but fell back to No. 18 after getting worked at home by the Ducks.

After a dominant and fairly well-rounded performance against ASU last weekend, Utah jumped up to No. 13, but fell after a hard-fought loss this weekend to Washington to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25.

