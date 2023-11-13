49ers LB Fred Warner Picks Off Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
Nov 13, 2023, 11:04 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner hauled in his third interception of the season during the San Francisco 49ers‘ Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars hosted the 49ers at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 12.
With 14:22 left in the fourth quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a pass over the middle and into the arms of Warner. The former BYU star returned the ball 22 yards to the Jacksonville 40-yard line.
Warner’s interception ended a five-play, 20-yard drive by the Jaguars.
After the pick, Warner had seven total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, one quarterback hit, and an interception.
Warner entered the game having recorded 71 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups this season.
San Francisco’s game against Jacksonville is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.
About Fred Warner
Prior to his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.
During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.
Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Last season, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.
During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 705 total tackles, 454 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, six interceptions, 40 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 89 games played.
During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.
