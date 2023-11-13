On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

49ers LB Fred Warner Picks Off Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Nov 13, 2023, 11:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner hauled in his third interception of the season during the San Francisco 49ers‘ Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars hosted the 49ers at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 12.

With 14:22 left in the fourth quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a pass over the middle and into the arms of Warner. The former BYU star returned the ball 22 yards to the Jacksonville 40-yard line.

RELATED STORIES

Warner’s interception ended a five-play, 20-yard drive by the Jaguars.

After the pick, Warner had seven total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, one quarterback hit, and an interception.

Warner entered the game having recorded 71 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups this season.

San Francisco’s game against Jacksonville is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Fred Warner

Prior to his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.

During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Last season, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.

RELATED: 49ers’ Fred Warner Shines During Sunday Night Football Win Over Cowboys

During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 705 total tackles, 454 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, six interceptions, 40 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 89 games played.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Score Touchdowns, Record Interceptions In NFL’s Week 10

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 10th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden Placed On Administrative Leave

The Univesity of Utah placed women's gymnastics head coach Tom Farden on a paid administrative leave effective immediately.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Upsets No. 23 Saint Mary’s Behind Dillon Jones’ Big Game

The Weber State men's basketball team picked up a big victory in the Wildcats' second game of the season with an upset of Saint Mary's.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor, Darius Brown II Raise Utah State’s Ceiling

could a pair of Big Sky Conference transfers help Utah State become a force in a crowded Mountain West conference?

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Two Touchdown Passes In Loss To Steelers

 Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Green Bay Packers' Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Time, Network Announced For Utah Vs. Arizona

The Utes were on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their matchup with Arizona this weekend.

4 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

49ers LB Fred Warner Picks Off Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence