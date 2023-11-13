Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Two Touchdown Passes In Loss To Steelers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Green Bay Packers‘ Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jordan Love, Packers fall in Pittsburgh

The Steelers hosted the Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, November 12.

During the game, Love threw two touchdown passes to bring his season total to 14.

The former Aggie’s first score came on an eight-yard toss to Romeo Doubs with 4:42 remaining in the first quarter. The touchdown tied the game at 7-7.

With 4:14 left in the first half, Love found Jayden Reed for a 35-yard touchdown.

Love’s second touchdown cut the Steelers’ lead to 17-13.

Love entered the game having thrown for 1,720 yards, 12 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 59.6 percent completion rate this season.

Unfortunately for Love and the Packers, the Steelers maintained a lead throughout the rest of the game and won by a score of 23-19.

Love finished the game 21/40 passing for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He posted a rating of 71.8. Love also ran the ball twice for 11 yards.

With the loss, the Packers fell to a 3-6 record.

Green Bay’s next game is at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

