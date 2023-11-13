Weber State Upsets No. 23 Saint Mary’s Behind Dillon Jones’ Big Game

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team picked up a big victory in the Wildcats’ second game of the season with an upset of the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Gaels hosted the Wildcats at the University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California on Sunday, November 12.

Weber State defeated St. Mary’s, 61-57.

The Wildcats were carried to victory behind a big performance by Dillon Jones.

The Wildcats opened the game by trailing 3-0 after the Gaels connected on a shot from behind the arc a couple of minutes into the contest. Weber State would trail for the rest of the first half. At the break, the Wildcats found themselves down by double-digits as the Gaels took a 37-26 lead into the locker room.

After stepping back on the court, the Gaels built their lead to a game-high margin of 16 points.

With 13:48 left to play, the Wildcats began a comeback.

Blaise Threatt made a layup with 5:44 to go to tie the game at 49-49.

A minute and a half later, Jones hit a jump shot to give Weber State a 53-51 lead, their first of the night.

The Wildcats never trailed again and closed the contest on an 8-4 run over the final 4:14 of the game.

Weber State finished the night shooting 40.4 percent overall and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. Saint Mary’s shot 40.0 percent from the field, including 18.5 percent from distance.

Jones was the only Wildcat to hit double figures in scoring and led Weber State with 29 points on 11-20 shooting, including 2-4 percent on three-pointers. Jones added 10 rebounds, one assist, and a steal.

Three Gaels scored 10 or more points in the game. Aidan Mahaney and Harry Wessels led St. Mary’s with 11 points apiece.

With the win, the Wildcats improved to a 2-0 record.

Weber State’s next game is at home against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 17 at 2 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

