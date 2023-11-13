Local Players Score Touchdowns, Record Interceptions In NFL’s Week 10

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 1oth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 10 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (2-8)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Arizona’s 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackle and a pass breakup in Atlanta’s 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: Bye Week

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens suffered a 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles in Baltimore’s 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (5-4)

The former Utah tight end and the Bills host the Denver Broncos on Monday, November 13 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT).

Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (3-7)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackle in Chicago’s 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, November 9.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (6-3)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (3-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos play the Buffalo Bills on Monday, November 13 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT).

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah defensive back had four tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception in Indianapolis’ 10-6 win over the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

Next Game: Bye Week

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah kicker was 1/2 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 10-6 win over the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

Next Game: Bye Week

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah running back had one carry for two yards in Indianapolis’ 10-6 win over the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

Next Game: Bye Week

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

The former Utah linebacker had nine total tackles and six solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New Orleans’ 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: Bye Week

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 47.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 19 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-6)

The former Utah safety and the Commanders suffered a 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-8) Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (3-5) Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-5) Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (4-6) Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-6) Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs had a bye in Week 10.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The former BYU running back had nine carries for 31 yards and one reception for seven yards in Atlanta’s 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: Bye Week

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

The former BYU linebacker had three tackles in Baltimore’s 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (6-3)

The former BYU linebacker had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Cleveland’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (3-6)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 23-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the New England Patriots, 10-6, at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

Next Game: Bye Week

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers suffered a 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

The former BYU wide receiver and the Rams had a bye in Week 10.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-4)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former BYU quarterback had one carry for six yards and two receptions for 17 yards in New Orleans’ 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: Bye Week

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former BYU running back had four carries for seven yards and one reception for three yards in New Orleans’ 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: Bye Week

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-5)

The former BYU quarterback was 23/38 passing for 263 yards and one interception in New York’s 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 54 yards.

Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

The former BYU linebacker had seven total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, one quarterback hit, and an interception in San Francisco’s 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 19 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-5) Next Game: Bye Week

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (2-7) Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-8) Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (6-3) Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-6) Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (3-7)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday, November 9.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (3-6)

The former Utah State quarterback was 21/40 passing for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Green Bay’s 23-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Love also ran the ball twice for 11 yards.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (3-6)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 23-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-4)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles, six solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit in Seattle’s 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

The former Utah State wide receiver had one reception for five yards and one carry for six yards in Tampa Bay’s 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans. Thompkins also had one tackle and returned two punts for 15 yards.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 19 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-6)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-8) Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (5-4)

The former Weber State defensive back and the Bills host the Denver Broncos on Monday, November 13 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT).

Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Rams had a bye in Week 10.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former Weber State wide receiver had five receptions for 24 yards in New Orleans’ 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Shaheed also returned two kickoffs for 54 yards and two punts for 22 yards.

Next Game: Bye Week

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers beat the Green Bay Packers, 23-19.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (3-7)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday, November 9.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-6)

The former Judge Memorial standout had 12 total tackles, six solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: Bye Week

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (3-7)

The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, November 9.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-4)

The former Bingham standout had one tackle in Cincinnati’s 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (4-3)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (7-2)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-38.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (5-4)

The former Bingham standout had four receptions for 71 yards in Houston’s 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-5)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders beat the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, 16-12.

Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (4-5)

The former Orem standout had seven total tackles, six solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (4-5)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (6-3)

The former East and Snow College standout had 15 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers. Warren also had two receptions for nine yards.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-3) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (6-3) Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 19 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX



Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

