Local Players Score Touchdowns, Record Interceptions In NFL’s Week 10
Nov 13, 2023, 11:04 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 1oth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 10 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (2-8)
The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Arizona’s 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
The former Utah defensive back had one tackle and a pass breakup in Atlanta’s 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: Bye Week
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens suffered a 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
The former Utah defensive back had two tackles in Baltimore’s 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (5-4)
The former Utah tight end and the Bills host the Denver Broncos on Monday, November 13 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT).
Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (3-7)
The former Utah defensive back had one tackle in Chicago’s 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, November 9.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (6-3)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (3-5)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos play the Buffalo Bills on Monday, November 13 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT).
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The former Utah defensive back had four tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception in Indianapolis’ 10-6 win over the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.
Next Game: Bye Week
Big Play Blackmon 💥🙌
Read more about @JumpManJu32‘s pick in 🇩🇪:#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #INDvsNE #ForTheShoe #GoUtes https://t.co/9K85vjoxch
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 12, 2023
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The former Utah kicker was 1/2 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 10-6 win over the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.
Next Game: Bye Week
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The former Utah running back had one carry for two yards in Indianapolis’ 10-6 win over the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.
Next Game: Bye Week
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
The former Utah linebacker had nine total tackles and six solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New Orleans’ 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Next Game: Bye Week
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 47.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 19 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-6)
The former Utah safety and the Commanders suffered a 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-8)
- Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)
- Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (3-5)
- Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-5)
- Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (4-6)
- Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-6)
- Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs had a bye in Week 10.
Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
The former BYU running back had nine carries for 31 yards and one reception for seven yards in Atlanta’s 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: Bye Week
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
The former BYU linebacker had three tackles in Baltimore’s 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (6-3)
The former BYU linebacker had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Cleveland’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (3-6)
The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 23-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the New England Patriots, 10-6, at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.
Next Game: Bye Week
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)
The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers suffered a 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
The former BYU wide receiver and the Rams had a bye in Week 10.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The former BYU quarterback had one carry for six yards and two receptions for 17 yards in New Orleans’ 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Next Game: Bye Week
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The former BYU running back had four carries for seven yards and one reception for three yards in New Orleans’ 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Next Game: Bye Week
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-5)
The former BYU quarterback was 23/38 passing for 263 yards and one interception in New York’s 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 54 yards.
Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Zach Wilson no-look 👀
📺: #NYJvsLV on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO pic.twitter.com/8MQ8tbkaxo
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2023
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
The former BYU linebacker had seven total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, one quarterback hit, and an interception in San Francisco’s 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 19 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Post by @kslsportsView on Threads
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)
- Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
- Next Game: Bye Week
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (2-7)
- Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-8)
- Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (6-3)
- Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-6)
- Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (3-7)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday, November 9.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (3-6)
The former Utah State quarterback was 21/40 passing for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Green Bay’s 23-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Love also ran the ball twice for 11 yards.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former @USUFootball QB @jordan3love tossed a pair of touchdown passes in Week 🔟.
Read more about Love’s game:#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #GBvsPIT #AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/t9dk3FW6GV
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 12, 2023
Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (3-6)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 23-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 19 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles, six solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit in Seattle’s 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
The former Utah State wide receiver had one reception for five yards and one carry for six yards in Tampa Bay’s 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans. Thompkins also had one tackle and returned two punts for 15 yards.
Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 19 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-6)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-8)
- Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (5-4)
The former Weber State defensive back and the Bills host the Denver Broncos on Monday, November 13 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT).
Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Rams had a bye in Week 10.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The former Weber State wide receiver had five receptions for 24 yards in New Orleans’ 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Shaheed also returned two kickoffs for 54 yards and two punts for 22 yards.
Next Game: Bye Week
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers beat the Green Bay Packers, 23-19.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (3-7)
The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday, November 9.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-6)
The former Judge Memorial standout had 12 total tackles, six solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: Bye Week
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (3-7)
The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, November 9.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-4)
The former Bingham standout had one tackle in Cincinnati’s 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (4-3)
The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (7-2)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-38.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (5-4)
The former Bingham standout had four receptions for 71 yards in Houston’s 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-5)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders beat the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, 16-12.
Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (4-5)
The former Orem standout had seven total tackles, six solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (4-5)
The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (6-3)
The former East and Snow College standout had 15 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers. Warren also had two receptions for nine yards.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Former @SLCEastHighFB and @SnowCollegeFB standout @Nunless2 runs for his second touchdown of the season. ✌️
Read more about Warren’s score:#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #HereWeGo #GBvsPIT https://t.co/R8jN7oWrsi
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 12, 2023
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-3)
- Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 19 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (6-3)
- Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 19 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
