Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Trending Backward, Usual Contenders At Top

PROVO, Utah – As we enter week 12 of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

This past weekend, the big shocker was UCF thumping Oklahoma State, 45-3. Pokes star running back Ollie Gordon was held to only 25 yards. Knights running back RJ Harvey was the star rushing for 206 yards in the blowout win.

Iowa State earned the right to stay in the Big 12 Championship Game chase. The Cyclones handled BYU 45-13. They are now in a tie for second place in the league, with Texas coming to Ames this weekend.

The run that put @rjharvey07 over 1K 💨 pic.twitter.com/gDh3AOWBub — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 12, 2023

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel set an OU single-game record by accounting for eight touchdowns in a blowout win over West Virginia.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week 12

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week 12 slate.

1. Texas (9-1, 6-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 29, TCU 26

This week: at Iowa State | 6 p.m. | FOX

2. Oklahoma (8-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Up 2)

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20

This week: at BYU | 10 a.m. | ESPN and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

3. Kansas State (7-3, 4-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Up 2)

Kansas State 59, Baylor 25

This week: at Kansas | 5 p.m. | FS1

4. Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Down 2)

UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3

This week: at Houston | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

5. Iowa State (6-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 2)

Iowa State 45, BYU 13

This week: vs. Texas | 6 p.m. | FOX

6. Kansas (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3 (Down 3)

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

This week: vs. Kansas State | 5 p.m. | FS1

7. West Virginia (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Down 1)

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20

This week: vs. Cincinnati | 12:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

8. Texas Tech (5-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

This week: vs. UCF | 3 p.m. | FS2

9. TCU (4-6, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9

Texas 29, TCU 26

This week: vs. Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

10. UCF (5-5, 2-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Up 2)

UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3

This week: at Texas Tech | 3 p.m. | FS2

11. Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Up 3)

Cincinnati 24, Houston 14

This week: at West Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

12. Houston (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Down 2)

Cincinnati 24, Houston 14

This week: vs. Oklahoma State | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

13. BYU (5-5, 2-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

Iowa State 45, BYU 13

This week: vs. Oklahoma | 10 a.m. | ESPN and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

14. Baylor (3-7, 2-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Down 1)

Kansas State 59, Baylor 25

This week: at TCU | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

