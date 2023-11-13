On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

10 notable quotes of President M. Russell Ballard

Nov 13, 2023, 1:25 PM

FILE: Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ o...

FILE: Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Photo: Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Photo: Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — President M. Russell Ballard, the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Sunday evening. He had recently returned home from a brief hospital stay and died at approximately 11:15 p.m. He was 95 years old.

President Ballard gave many sermons and talks over his time as an apostle, a capacity he served in since 1985. We’ve gathered some of his best quotes from over the years.

“It may not always be easy, convenient or politically correct to stand for truth and right, but it is the right thing to do. Always. ” — Standing for Truth and Right, October 1997

“Remember, you can be exalted without a college degree. You can be exalted without being slender and beautiful. You can be exalted without having a successful career. You can be exalted if you are not rich and famous. So focus the best that you can on those things in life that will lead you back to the presence of God – keeping all things in their proper balance.” — Be Strong in the Lord,  Church Educational System fireside, March 2002

“Sometimes we need a personal crisis to reinforce in our minds what we really value and cherish. The scriptures are filled with examples of people facing crises before learning how to better serve God and others. Perhaps if you, too, search your hearts and courageously assess the priorities in your life, you may discover, as I did, that you need a better balance among your priorities.” — Keeping Life’s Demands in Balance, April 1987

“What matters most is what lasts longest, and our families are for eternity.” — What Matters Most Is What Lasts Longest, October 2005

“My testimony to you is that the safety, peace, joy, and security we seek are found only in accepting and sincerely believing in the life and mission of Jesus Christ, the Son of Almighty God. As we embrace His teachings, we give up all of our sins, we repent, and we do all that is in our power to come unto Him in a true spirit of discipleship, knowing perfectly well that it is through His grace that we are saved, even after all that we can do. And as we give ourselves to Christ, fully and completely, we find safety, peace, joy, and security in Him. Does that mean we will not have turmoil or personal problems, sickness, family challenges, or employment difficulties? . . . Not at all. But it does mean that if our faith is anchored securely in our testimonies of Christ, we will be able to cope with whatever challenge or adversity comes our way, and we will be able to do so in a positive, faith-promoting manner. If we keep our lives focused on Christ, we will gain a broader view, an eternal perspective. With that we can understand adversity and what is the right thing for us to do . . . within the context of Heavenly Father’s eternal plan for all of His children. And we can find comfort in this life in the eternal safety, peace and security that He promises.” — Safety, Peace, Joy, and Security in Christ, Ensign, June 2001

“Because of Jesus Christ, peace can replace guilt. Healthy relationships can be restored. Addictions can be overcome. We need to let our family and our friends know this truth—God is love, “and he inviteth them all to come unto him and partake of his goodness; and he denieth none that come unto him.” — Be Still, and Know That I am God, CES Devotional for Young Adults, May 2014

“It is impossible for us to fail when we do our best when we are on the Lord’s errand.” — Put Your Trust in the Lord, October 2013

“A mother’s nurturing love arouses in children, from their earliest days on earth, an awakening of the memories of love and goodness they experienced in their premortal existence. Because our mothers love us, we learn, or more accurately remember, that God also loves us.” — The Sacred Responsibilities of Parenthood, March 2006

“Live a righteous, pure life. Do the right things for the right reasons, and in God’s due time, all of the blessings of eternity will be yours. The key to this is personal self-discipline that leads to righteousness. The key is to do and to learn to master living the gospel for the right reason, to build the inner self. You have a mighty spirit and so do I. The greatest education and the greatest thrust in our lives ought to be to build upon the things of the Spirit. You do that by practicing some of the principles I have suggested. We cannot ignore keeping the commandments of God. We cannot excuse ourselves or rationalize or justify even the smallest things in our lives that we need to master. We must work to overcome them. We can become the masters of our own destinies by practicing self-discipline and by setting worthy goals that will lead to higher ground so that we can become what our Heavenly Father wants us to become.” — Go For It! , March 2004

“Today is in many ways like Jacob’s day. My counsel is like unto his: “Repent, and come with full purpose of heart, and cleave unto God as he cleaveth unto you” (Jacob 6:5). Brothers and sisters, be wise with your families. Be wise in fulfilling your Church callings. Be wise with your time. Be wise in balancing all of your responsibilities. O be wise, my beloved brothers and sisters. What can I say more?” — O Be Wise, October 2006

President Ballard’s final testimony given in General Conference in October 2023 stated, “I leave you my witness and testimony that I know that Jesus is the Christ. He is our Savior, our Redeemer. He is our best friend.”

Community mourns and reacts to death of M. Russell Ballard

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Barbara Bowen Ballard, wife of M. Russell Ballard, died Oct. 1...

Eliza Pace and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

State leaders, Church members remember the life of M. Russell Ballard

Heartfelt tributes, photos, and memories of President M. Russell Ballard have flooded social media following his death Sunday evening.

2 hours ago

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church o...

Josh Ellis

President M. Russell Ballard dies at age 95

Elder M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has died.

7 hours ago

The proposed look of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints...

Tad Walch, Deseret News

Heber Valley Utah Temple wins approval after church agrees to dim lights

The outdoor lighting at the proposed Heber Valley Utah Temple won't be as bright as originally planned, but the lights will turn on after a unanimous late night vote Wednesday by the Wasatch County Council.

4 days ago

Young mother Mary, played by Sara Anne, holds baby Jesus as Joseph, played by Raja Bond watches in ...

Hanna Seariac, Deseret News

‘The Chosen’ officially releases its Christmas special trailer — Andrea Bocelli and the Bonner Family will perform

On Wednesday, “The Chosen” released its official trailer for the upcoming Christmas special “Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night.”

7 days ago

Sidra Faithullah, the woman who was allegedly assaulted by a 61-year-old man on the TRAX station. (...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Muslim woman recounts targeted assault that could be charged as hate crime

A Muslim woman is recounting the horrifying moments she says she was assaulted at a TRAX station because of her religion

11 days ago

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...

Erin Cox

Utahns build bridges with prayer even as conflict continues in Israel

As Utahns watch the conflict in Israel closely, some along the Wasatch Front have felt the need to seek unity.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

10 notable quotes of President M. Russell Ballard