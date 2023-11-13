On the Site:
CRIME

American Fork police investigate possible pipe bomb explosion at construction site

Nov 13, 2023, 11:51 AM

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


AMERICAN FORK — A small explosion at the construction site of a home is under investigation by American Fork police.

Chief Cameron Paul told KSL that police believe a small pipe bomb exploded inside a toilet at a construction site near 1080 South 680 West over the weekend.

Paul said the damage was just in the tank of the toilet and no injuries were reported.

Police believe juveniles were the ones that caused the explosion but are still investigating the case.

 

